Voter turnout for Winnipeg's mayoral election reached approximately 38 per cent, according to an analysis of unofficial results by the Free Press. This participation rate varied significantly across the city's 15 wards, reflecting a gap in engagement between different residential areas: turnout was lowest in Point Douglas at 26 per cent and highest in River Heights-Fort Garry at 46 per cent.
Incumbent Scott Gillingham secured a second term, receiving 39.82 per cent of the vote. The remaining candidates included Kevin Klein with 20.71 per cent, Noah Redden with 19.84 per cent, and Mike Vogiatzakis with 9.66 per cent, out of a total field of 12 contenders. Official overall turnout figures for the municipal and school board elections have not yet been released by the city.
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Internal records show the DOJ transferred materials labeled as classified to the Deputy Attorney General, while gap analysis of Bates numbers indicates tens of thousands of pages, including financial records and email exchanges, were removed from the final release.