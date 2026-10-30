Rogers Communications to pay $15 million penalty for misleading 'unlimited' wireless advertising

Rogers Communications will pay a $15 million administrative monetary penalty for misleading advertising of its wireless plans, following a decision by the Competition Tribunal. The tribunal found that Rogers' marketing for its "Infini” plans created a false impression of unlimited data access, despite a significant reduction in data speeds once users exceeded a specific volume threshold. The decision was announced this week, with detailed reasons expected to be published within ten business days.

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Authority and procedural stage

The Canada Competition Bureau initiated the process by filing a complaint with the Competition Tribunal in December 2024. The Bureau alleged that Rogers' advertisements for plans launched in 2019 misrepresented the terms of service. While the plans were marketed as "unlimited,” the operational mechanism involved throttling data speeds to approximately 512 kilobits per second after a set limit was reached. The Bureau argued that this restriction was not sufficiently disclosed in a way that consumers could understand when making their purchasing decisions. The tribunal's order requires Rogers to pay the penalty, publish a corrective notice to consumers, and cover the Bureau's legal costs. Although the Bureau had initially sought a $135 million fine if refunds were deemed necessary, the tribunal settled on the $15 million penalty without ordering direct refunds to customers.

Operational mechanism and practical effect

The core issue lies in the discrepancy between the consumer-facing label of "unlimited” and the technical reality of the service. In telecommunications, "unlimited” plans typically still impose speed caps to manage network load. Rogers indicated that real data speeds for these unlimited tiers are usually listed in fine print or footnotes. The tribunal's ruling establishes that this disclosure method was insufficient to prevent consumer deception. For users, this means that while the formal plan description remained unchanged, the regulatory environment now explicitly categorizes this specific marketing approach as misleading. The practical effect is a shift in how telecommunications providers must present data limits: the label "unlimited” can no longer be used without a more prominent and clear explanation of the speed reduction thresholds and the significant drop in performance past those limits.

Institutional context and industry response

Acting Competition Commissioner Jeanne Pratt emphasized that accurate information is essential for consumers choosing critical services like mobile phone plans. She stated that misleading advertisements distort consumer choice, undermine market trust, and disadvantage competitors who advertise transparently. Rogers has responded by noting that the plans were introduced in 2019 to eliminate overage fees during a period of exponential data growth, arguing that they represented a positive step for consumers and small businesses. The company stated it accepts responsibility for its advertising and is reviewing next steps. Rogers also argued in its defense that other major Canadian operators use similar formats, suggesting the Bureau was targeting it unfairly. However, the previous Competition Commissioner noted in a written response that the imitation of Rogers' practices by other operators was an aggravating factor, not a mitigating one. Other Canadian providers currently offer "unlimited” plans with similar speed throttling, generally discarding these limits in footnotes. The ruling does not immediately ban these plans but mandates a change in how the restrictions are communicated to ensure the consumer's perception matches the technical reality of the service.