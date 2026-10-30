Canada invests $1.6 billion in AI firm Cohere to secure digital sovereignty

Ottawa has authorized a federal investment of up to $1.6 billion in Cohere, an Ontario-based artificial intelligence company. The decision, announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney at the Mila research institute in Montreal, is framed by the government as a measure to secure Canada's digital sovereignty. Carney stated that the investment is intended to ensure that AI development, governance, and utility remain within Canadian control rather than being determined by external actors. This direct fiscal intervention marks a shift from previous policy frameworks that focused on broader ecosystem development to a specific, large-scale equity or quasi-equity commitment in a single corporate entity.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Policy Exchange, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Mark Carney

The authority for this expenditure lies with the federal cabinet, operating under the broader strategic plan presented in June by Evan Solomon, the Minister of Artificial Intelligence, a portfolio created in 2025. The plan identifies the creation of "Canadian champions” in the AI sector as a core objective, explicitly naming Cohere. This move follows a memorandum of understanding signed between Cohere and the government in the previous year, which established a pathway for the company to develop and deploy large language models within federal government systems. The new investment is distinct from that administrative agreement; it represents a direct capital injection rather than a procurement or partnership framework.

Cohere has confirmed that the funds will be allocated to advancing its model architecture, accelerating its production schedule, and securing long-term compute capacity. The company's leadership, including CEO Aidan Gomez, characterized the government's contribution as a "mark of confidence.” The investment is part of a broader funding round totaling up to $7 billion, which includes private capital from international and domestic entities such as the German conglomerate Schwarz Group, telecommunications provider Bell, investment firm Bullhound Capital, and technology supplier Nvidia.

While the 2025 national AI plan outlines initiatives for AI literacy and legislative measures for digital security, it provides limited specific mechanisms for protecting citizens from algorithmic biases or misuse. The practical effect of the $1.6 billion investment is to consolidate Cohere's financial stability and technical infrastructure, positioning it as the central node in Canada's public sector AI infrastructure. This institutional choice effectively binds federal operational reliance to a single private vendor, shifting the regulatory and security oversight burden onto the state's ability to manage a commercial entity that now holds a pivotal role in public service delivery.