Fort St. John relaunches Alaska Highway News with 4,000 circulation

In Fort St. John, British Columbia, a city of approximately 20,000 residents located more than 400 kilometres northeast of Prince George, the local newspaper Alaska Highway News ceased publication in late 2023. By that time, it was the last of the region's long-running print newspapers to close, joining the Dawson Creek Mirror, the Chetwynd Echo, the Mackenzie Times, the Tumbler Ridge News, and the Fort Nelson News in a decade-long decline that reduced the region's professional news workforce to fewer than 10 journalists. The closure severed a continuous institutional link to local governance and community life that had existed, in various forms, since 1930.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Paxson Woelber, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Landscape near Denali Highway

The practical consequence of this shift is a measurable gap in the documented public record of municipal decisions, court proceedings, and community services. Naomi Larsen, former editor of the Chetwynd Echo, notes that since the paper's closure in January 2016, there is "literally no written history” of daily events in her community, ranging from council meetings to local cultural events. This absence creates a specific barrier for residents who rely on consistent, verified reporting to understand changes in local services, zoning, or civic administration. The region is now frequently characterized as a "news desert,” a designation reflecting the lack of consistent, locally rooted journalism rather than a general lack of information sources.

From Consolidation to Closure

The trajectory from dense local coverage to near-total absence was driven by corporate consolidation and subsequent withdrawal of resources. In the mid-20th century, the Alaska Highway News, founded in 1944 by Margaret and George Murray, operated as an independent outlet with a distinct editorial voice. The Murrays, who promoted the Peace region as a site for agricultural and resource development, established a paper that documented fine-grained community details, from hospital admissions to traffic infractions. Ma Murray, the co-founder, maintained a reputation for direct engagement with the community, accepting non-monetary payments for subscriptions and publishing editorials that defined the local character. Her legacy is preserved in the North Peace Museum and the Ma Murray Awards, an annual journalism prize named in her honour.

By the late 20th century, the ownership structure of these publications had changed fundamentally. In 1980, Conrad Black's Sterling Newspapers acquired the Peace River Block News and the Alaska Highway News. This entity eventually became Hollinger Inc., the world's third-largest English-language newspaper chain at the time. Hollinger continued to acquire local outlets, including the Dawson Creek Mirror in 2001. The model relied on syndicated content and reduced local newsroom staff to cut costs. In 2006, Hollinger sold its remaining Canadian news assets to Glacier Media, a Vancouver-based company. While the ownership changed, the operational model of cost-cutting and consolidation remained. The Chetwynd Echo and Mackenzie Times, both owned by entities linked to the Black family, closed in 2016 after failing to find buyers or secure sustainable funding. The Chetwynd Echo, which had been publishing for 60 years, published its final edition in January 2016, with former editor Naomi Larsen personally covering the cost of the final print run and the compensation for young paper carriers.

The Closure of 2023 and Independent Response

In October 2023, Peter Kvarnstrom, a senior vice-president at Glacier Media, announced the closure of the Alaska Highway News and the Dawson Creek Mirror. The decision followed years of gradual staff reductions and failed attempts to find private buyers. For Todd Buck, who had left a career in the oil industry to become a reporter at the Alaska Highway News in 2022, the closure presented a direct threat to his livelihood and his community's access to local reporting. Buck, who had moved to Fort St. John a decade earlier, described the period as a "dark time,” noting that he had three children and had invested his savings and career in the role.

In early 2024, following a request from his nine-year-old child to Santa Claus to help start a business, Buck purchased the name and masthead of the Alaska Highway News from Kvarnstrom. He relaunched the publication as a bi-weekly print newspaper, funded by his remaining savings. The new operation is deliberately local in scope, focusing on "hyperlocal” content such as community events, local artists, and municipal council decisions. Circulation has grown from an initial 2,000 copies to 4,000, and plans are in place to expand the page count from eight to 12 in the coming months, incorporating reporting from other local contributors such as Tania Finch, whose Substack newsletter covers municipal government, and Rob Brown, who runs a local publication in Dawson Creek.

The relaunch addresses a specific deficit in the local information ecosystem. While other digital outlets, such as Energeticcity.ca and the CBC's new two-person newsroom in Fort St. John, have increased coverage, the return of a print-based, community-owned outlet provides a different mechanism for access. The CBC expansion, announced the previous year, hired two former Alaska Highway News staff members, Matt Preprost and Tom Summer, to cover the region. Preprost had previously worked with the North Peace Museum to digitize decades of Alaska Highway News archives, a project funded by the local regional district. This digitization effort preserved thousands of hours of local journalism that would otherwise have been lost when the original outlet's website redirected to a regional competitor after its closure.

The presence of multiple independent outlets, including Buck's Alaska Highway News, Finch's newsletter, and the expanded CBC team, signals a shift away from the corporate consolidation model that defined the previous three decades. The mechanism for this change is not a single policy decision but a market correction driven by individual initiative and community demand for localized information. The result is a restored, though fragile, capacity for residents to access consistent, documented reporting on the decisions that affect their daily lives, reversing the trend of the preceding ten years in which the region's institutional news infrastructure collapsed.