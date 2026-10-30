India lifts 496 million people out of poverty between 2011 and 2023, World Bank reports

India has achieved a substantial reduction in absolute poverty, lifting an estimated 496 million people out of poverty between 2011 and 2023. According to the World Bank's October 2024 India Poverty and Equity Brief, this trajectory represents one of the most rapid declines in poverty levels globally over the last twelve years.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дарья Асламова A street vendor prepares food among a crowd of people at the market

However, the data reveals a sharp divergence between the reduction of absolute poverty and the distribution of wealth. While a vast number of citizens have moved above the poverty threshold, structural income inequality remains entrenched. The report highlights a significant gap in earning capacity: the median income of the top 10% of earners is nearly 13 times higher than that of the bottom 10%.

This disparity indicates that while the floor of economic survival has been raised for millions, the gains from economic growth are heavily concentrated at the top. The contrast between the scale of poverty alleviation and the persistence of a wide income gap suggests that the mechanisms driving the decline in poverty are not necessarily translating into a more equitable distribution of national income.