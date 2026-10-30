Odisha approves ₹3,855 crore investment across 22 projects to diversify industrial base

The Government of Odisha has approved 22 investment proposals totaling ₹3,855.38 crore, signaling a strategic effort to diversify the state's industrial landscape. While Odisha has traditionally relied on its metals and mining strengths, this latest round of clearances across 12 districts focuses on high-value sectors including aerospace, pharmaceuticals, biofuels, and hospitality. The state estimates these projects will create 7,765 new jobs.

The approvals, granted during a State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg, highlight a shift toward specialized manufacturing and services. The capital allocation is led by tourism and hospitality at ₹1,035.62 crore, followed closely by paper, packaging, and plastics at ₹1,029.91 crore, and biofuel initiatives at ₹680 crore.

In the energy transition space, the state is betting on compressed biogas (CBG) to enhance its green energy capacity. Three projects are set to add 29,700 tonnes of annual production. Leading this is Indian Oil Corporation Limited with a ₹360 crore investment across Anugola, Jajpur, and Sambalpur, supported by Kineta Global Limited (₹170 crore in Sundargada) and Sree Metaliks Bio Energy Limited (₹150 crore in Baleshwar).

The push into advanced technology is evident in the aerospace and defence clearances. Stonehawk Technologies is investing ₹65 crore in a drone and unmanned aerial systems facility in Khordha, while Classic Tecnologistics and Trade is allocating ₹52 crore for an integrated aerospace manufacturing unit in the same district.

Manufacturing diversification is further supported by substantial commitments in packaging and chemicals. Stark Ridge is investing ₹500 crore in Khordha to produce over 300,000 tonnes of paper-based packaging materials annually. Additionally, Alisha Torrent Closures is setting up a ₹529.91 crore unit for beverage closures in Nayagada, while Proec Energy is investing ₹175 crore in Bhadrak for petroleum coke production.

The hospitality sector's growth is concentrated in high-end infrastructure. Key projects include ₹310 crore and ₹153 crore investments by Ashirbad Engineering and Swami Resorts respectively for five-star hotels in Khordha, and a ₹150 crore luxury resort by Royale Nest Hospitality in Jharsuguda.

Industrial infrastructure and healthcare also saw significant nods. Amritash Healthcare is expanding its pharmaceutical footprint in Khordha with a ₹152.69 crore second unit, and RB Abodes is proposing a ₹209.35 crore integrated logistics park in Ganjam, which includes a 5 MW rooftop solar installation to reduce operational carbon footprints.

For the steel sector, the focus has shifted toward downstream value addition. MPIL Steel Structures is investing ₹200 crore in Jajpur for heavy steel fabrication, while Saha Steel (₹72.81 crore in Sambalpur) and Armour Industries (₹51 crore in Sundargada) are enhancing the state's capacity for precision-machined components and building systems.