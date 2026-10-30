India links UN Security Council bid to AI and maritime security focus

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India has formally linked its bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council (UNSC) for the 2028-29 term to a strategic focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and maritime security. During a high-level open debate on 'Emerging Technologies and Maritime Security,' India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, positioned the intersection of technology and ocean governance as a central pillar of New Delhi's international agenda.

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The strategic shift reflects a recognition that the maritime domain is undergoing a fundamental transformation. Ambassador Parvathaneni highlighted that while AI, autonomous systems, and satellite-based surveillance provide unprecedented opportunities for maritime domain awareness and search-and-rescue operations, they simultaneously introduce systemic vulnerabilities. Specifically, the increase in digitalisation and automation has expanded the attack surface for cyber threats targeting ports, communication networks, and critical undersea infrastructure.

A critical point of India's intervention was the distribution of technological benefits. New Delhi warned against a widening digital divide, asserting that the proliferation of emerging technologies must not deepen existing disparities. The Ambassador emphasised that developing nations require not only access to technology but also the institutional capabilities and training necessary to secure their own maritime infrastructure and influence global technological governance.

India's approach is grounded in the 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision, evidenced by the operational role of the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR). By promoting information-sharing and collective security, India seeks to move technology away from being a tool of contestation and toward a mechanism for shared safety.

The discourse also addressed the volatility of global shipping lanes. Ambassador Parvathaneni noted that disruptions at critical maritime chokepoints have consequences that transcend local geography, disproportionately impacting developing economies through increased costs and supply chain instability. This underscores the need for strict adherence to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the preservation of freedom of navigation.

Regarding the governance of AI, India called for the establishment of clear safeguards, meaningful human oversight, and defined accountability to prevent unintended escalation, particularly with the rise of autonomous systems. This position aligns with recent diplomatic efforts, including an event co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis, which focused on mitigating the risks of AI in international security.

India is set to compete with Tajikistan for the sole available seat in the Asia-Pacific Group category for the 2028-29 term, with elections scheduled for June next year. By framing its candidature around these specific technical and security priorities, New Delhi is presenting a policy-driven case for its presence on the Council, focusing on the practical implementation of technology in maintaining international peace.