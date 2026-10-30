World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Mumbai's natural sea breeze shield fails as air quality hits unhealthy levels

World

Mumbai is witnessing a significant erosion of its historical atmospheric advantage. For decades, the city's coastal geography and strong sea breezes acted as a natural ventilation system, shielding the financial capital from the extreme smog levels typically associated with northern Indian cities like New Delhi. However, recent data suggests this systemic shield is failing.

Cityscape in smog
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Cityscape in smog

According to an analysis of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Mumbai's average daily air quality index (AQI) surged to 102 by October 27, more than double the September average of 45.4. This spike marks one of the sharpest post-monsoon deteriorations since 2019. Notably, this is only the second time in seven years that Mumbai's average October AQI has crossed the 100-threshold, a level officially classified as 'unhealthy' by Indian standards. Data from IQAir further underscores the severity, showing that concentrations of PM2.5-fine particulate matter capable of deep lung penetration-more than tripled during the September-to-October transition.

The current crisis reveals a convergence of meteorological anomalies and structural urban changes. Gufran Beig, founder of the SAFAR air-quality forecasting system, attributes the stagnation of pollutants to one of the strongest El Niño events on record, which has slowed the coastal winds that usually disperse emissions. This creates a trapping effect where locally generated pollutants linger over the metropolitan area.

While weather patterns provide the immediate trigger, the underlying systemic vulnerability is linked to the city's rapid physical transformation. Sunil Dahiya, lead analyst at Envirocatalysts, points to the ongoing construction boom as a dual threat: not only does the building activity generate vast quantities of road and construction dust, but the increasing density of high-rise clusters may be physically blocking the sea breezes from penetrating the city's interior.

This shift suggests that Mumbai's air quality is no longer solely dependent on regional weather but is increasingly dictated by its own urban morphology. Abhishek Chakraborty, an assistant professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, notes that climate change-bringing hotter and more humid conditions-could further weaken the reliability of sea breezes. The result is a compounding failure: the city is producing higher volumes of emissions through traffic and industry while simultaneously losing the natural mechanisms required to clear them.

The trend indicates that the air pollution crisis, once largely confined to the northern plains, is expanding. As Mumbai's coastal edge fades, the city faces a future where its growth and environmental capacity are in direct conflict, leaving it more susceptible to the same seasonal smog patterns that have long plagued the north.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Russia Offers Arab Nations Its Post-Attack Refinery Repair Protocols
Business
Russia Offers Arab Nations Its Post-Attack Refinery Repair Protocols
Norway rejects FT's account of Putin call
World
Norway rejects FT's account of Putin call
House thief arrested for losing his jaw in snow
Society
House thief arrested for losing his jaw in snow
Popular
Analysis reveals missing pages and classified items in DOJ Epstein files release

Internal records show the DOJ transferred materials labeled as classified to the Deputy Attorney General, while gap analysis of Bates numbers indicates tens of thousands of pages, including financial records and email exchanges, were removed from the final release.

Analysis reveals missing pages and classified items in DOJ Epstein files release
Residential Cruise Odyssey Suspended by Fuel Costs, 203 Passengers Evicted in Cambodia
Residential Cruise Odyssey Suspended by Fuel Costs, 203 Passengers Evicted in Cambodia
Norway rejects FT's account of Putin call
Russian Aviation Export Pivot Hinges on Certification of Five Indigenous Airframes and Engines
Russia wins landmark CAS case against international ice hockey federation Lyuba Lulko Garbled Speech Warning: The Simple Russian Test for Neurological Emergencies Margarita Kicherova Volume over structure: 2026-2027 fur coat trends Marina Lebedeva
Chile's Salmon Industry Shaken: One Feed Ingredient Prevented a Catastrophic Loss
Judge Hellerstein's Death Will Not Invalidate Maduro Case Proceedings, Attorney Confirms
Potatoes sprouting in apartment storage despite darkness
Potatoes sprouting in apartment storage despite darkness
Last materials
Odisha approves ₹3,855 crore investment across 22 projects to diversify industrial base
India links UN Security Council bid to AI and maritime security focus
Mumbai's natural sea breeze shield fails as air quality hits unhealthy levels
Odisha to air-drop food as Cyclone Arnab floods cut off thousands in Ganjam and Gajapati
Russia wins landmark CAS case against international ice hockey federation
Supreme Court to review 'industry' definition under Industrial Relations Code 2020
Abdominal Obesity in 20s and 30s Tied to Higher Cancer Risk Before 50
Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia Dismissed Over Alleged Leak of Classified Iran and Ukraine Data
Binance confirms $6.36 billion theft attributed to North Korean group TraderTraitor
Why Washing Eggs Before Storage Makes Them Spoil Faster and Riskier
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.