Odisha to air-drop food as Cyclone Arnab floods cut off thousands in Ganjam and Gajapati

The Odisha government has scaled up rescue and relief operations in the Ganjam and Gajapati districts, where thousands of residents have been stranded for over 24 hours. Following torrential rains brought by Cyclone Arnab, the state is now preparing to air-drop food packets to those cut off from land-based assistance.

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Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also manages the Water Resources portfolio, noted that the severity of the flooding in Ganjam was unexpected. While administrative preparations had initially focused on Malkangiri as the high-risk zone, the rainfall in Ganjam surpassed all projections. In the Patrapur block alone, 54 cm of rain was recorded within a 24-hour window.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg highlighted the extraordinary nature of the weather event, stating that the volume of rain recorded in Ganjam over a single day exceeded the area's total annual average. This intensity created flood currents so powerful that ground teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) were initially unable to enter several affected zones.

Consequently, the Indian Coast Guard has been called upon to airlift stranded individuals and deliver essential supplies to inaccessible pockets. Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari confirmed that approximately 50,000 people in Ganjam have been severely impacted. Defence helicopters have been requisitioned to drop food and water at 21 specific locations where all other transport routes are blocked.

The infrastructure in Ganjam has suffered extensive damage due to the overflowing Rushikulya river. Reports indicate that bridges have been washed away and roads have been destroyed, with a 30-foot breach appearing along the river near Achhuli. In the Dharakote block, Dasamaili village is currently submerged under nearly 10 feet of water. Other heavily affected residential areas include Sorada, Aska, Bhanjanagar, and Purushottampur.

Transport and connectivity have been crippled, with floodwaters reaching five feet over the Tankachhai-Hinjilicut road, effectively cutting off movement between Aska, Berhampur, and Sorada. Ganjam Collector V Keerthi Vasan stated that while relief materials have been distributed since Thursday, operations have now been intensified.

As rainfall has subsided over the last 12 hours, the government expects NDRF and ODRAF teams to begin distributing cooked food to marooned populations. Out of 313 rescue teams deployed across the state, over 100 are currently concentrated in the Ganjam and Gajapati districts to manage the crisis.