Supreme Court to review 'industry' definition under Industrial Relations Code 2020

The Supreme Court of India is set to examine the constitutional validity of the definition of 'industry' under the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, following a petition by the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Tamil Nadu. The legal challenge focuses on specific exclusions within the Code that may create a disparate system of justice for workers performing identical roles based solely on the classification of their employer.

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Under Section 2(p) of the 2020 Code, an 'industry' is defined as a systematic activity involving cooperation between an employer and workers to produce or distribute goods and services. However, the statute explicitly excludes domestic services, government activities related to sovereign functions, and institutions managed by organisations primarily engaged in charitable, social, or philanthropic activities. Crucially, the Code also grants the Central Government discretionary power to notify further exclusions.

This statutory framework marks a significant departure from the long-standing legal precedent established in the 1978 Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board v. A. Rajappa case. While the 1978 ruling focused on the nature of the activity-the "triple test" of systematic activity, cooperation, and production-to determine if an entity was an industry, the new Code shifts the emphasis toward the identity and motive of the employer.

The practical consequence of this shift is a potential gap in legal remedies. For instance, a nurse employed at a commercial hospital retains access to the Industrial Tribunal to challenge a dismissal. Conversely, a nurse performing the same duties at a charitable hospital may be barred from this specialized forum due to the charitable exclusion. This effectively removes such workers from the protections regarding retrenchment, lay-offs, and the established conciliation machinery provided by the Code.

Legal experts suggest that these exclusions may violate Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees equality before the law. Keyur D. Gandhi, Managing Partner of Gandhi Law Associates, highlighted that the Centre's open-ended power to notify additional exclusions without specified criteria is a particularly vulnerable point of the legislation.

While exclusion from the definition of 'industry' does not strip workers of all legal rights-as contractual remedies and other labour legislations may still apply-it denies them access to the specific statutory framework designed for settling industrial disputes. The AITUC argues that this creates a systemic barrier where workers are denied a specialized forum for grievance redressal before the merits of their employment case are even considered.

The Supreme Court's decision will determine whether the 2020 Code's narrow exclusions can stand against the broader, activity-based interpretation of the past. As noted by Nihal Bhardwaj of SKV Law Offices, while the Court previously held in Jai Bir Singh (August 2026) that the 1978 test governs cases under the repealed Act, the current challenge will decide if the new Code's exclusions are constitutionally permissible or if they create an arbitrary division in labour protections across India.