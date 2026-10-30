World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Supreme Court to review 'industry' definition under Industrial Relations Code 2020

World

The Supreme Court of India is set to examine the constitutional validity of the definition of 'industry' under the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, following a petition by the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Tamil Nadu. The legal challenge focuses on specific exclusions within the Code that may create a disparate system of justice for workers performing identical roles based solely on the classification of their employer.

Industrial workshop. Workers
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Industrial workshop. Workers

Under Section 2(p) of the 2020 Code, an 'industry' is defined as a systematic activity involving cooperation between an employer and workers to produce or distribute goods and services. However, the statute explicitly excludes domestic services, government activities related to sovereign functions, and institutions managed by organisations primarily engaged in charitable, social, or philanthropic activities. Crucially, the Code also grants the Central Government discretionary power to notify further exclusions.

This statutory framework marks a significant departure from the long-standing legal precedent established in the 1978 Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board v. A. Rajappa case. While the 1978 ruling focused on the nature of the activity-the "triple test" of systematic activity, cooperation, and production-to determine if an entity was an industry, the new Code shifts the emphasis toward the identity and motive of the employer.

The practical consequence of this shift is a potential gap in legal remedies. For instance, a nurse employed at a commercial hospital retains access to the Industrial Tribunal to challenge a dismissal. Conversely, a nurse performing the same duties at a charitable hospital may be barred from this specialized forum due to the charitable exclusion. This effectively removes such workers from the protections regarding retrenchment, lay-offs, and the established conciliation machinery provided by the Code.

Legal experts suggest that these exclusions may violate Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees equality before the law. Keyur D. Gandhi, Managing Partner of Gandhi Law Associates, highlighted that the Centre's open-ended power to notify additional exclusions without specified criteria is a particularly vulnerable point of the legislation.

While exclusion from the definition of 'industry' does not strip workers of all legal rights-as contractual remedies and other labour legislations may still apply-it denies them access to the specific statutory framework designed for settling industrial disputes. The AITUC argues that this creates a systemic barrier where workers are denied a specialized forum for grievance redressal before the merits of their employment case are even considered.

The Supreme Court's decision will determine whether the 2020 Code's narrow exclusions can stand against the broader, activity-based interpretation of the past. As noted by Nihal Bhardwaj of SKV Law Offices, while the Court previously held in Jai Bir Singh (August 2026) that the 1978 test governs cases under the repealed Act, the current challenge will decide if the new Code's exclusions are constitutionally permissible or if they create an arbitrary division in labour protections across India.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Was Daniel Pearl killed?
Russia
Was Daniel Pearl killed?
Analysis reveals missing pages and classified items in DOJ Epstein files release
Americas
Analysis reveals missing pages and classified items in DOJ Epstein files release
Popular
Analysis reveals missing pages and classified items in DOJ Epstein files release

Internal records show the DOJ transferred materials labeled as classified to the Deputy Attorney General, while gap analysis of Bates numbers indicates tens of thousands of pages, including financial records and email exchanges, were removed from the final release.

Analysis reveals missing pages and classified items in DOJ Epstein files release
Residential Cruise Odyssey Suspended by Fuel Costs, 203 Passengers Evicted in Cambodia
Residential Cruise Odyssey Suspended by Fuel Costs, 203 Passengers Evicted in Cambodia
Norway rejects FT's account of Putin call
Russian Aviation Export Pivot Hinges on Certification of Five Indigenous Airframes and Engines
Russia wins landmark CAS case against international ice hockey federation Lyuba Lulko Garbled Speech Warning: The Simple Russian Test for Neurological Emergencies Margarita Kicherova Volume over structure: 2026-2027 fur coat trends Marina Lebedeva
Chile's Salmon Industry Shaken: One Feed Ingredient Prevented a Catastrophic Loss
Judge Hellerstein's Death Will Not Invalidate Maduro Case Proceedings, Attorney Confirms
Potatoes sprouting in apartment storage despite darkness
Potatoes sprouting in apartment storage despite darkness
Last materials
Odisha approves ₹3,855 crore investment across 22 projects to diversify industrial base
India links UN Security Council bid to AI and maritime security focus
Mumbai's natural sea breeze shield fails as air quality hits unhealthy levels
Odisha to air-drop food as Cyclone Arnab floods cut off thousands in Ganjam and Gajapati
Russia wins landmark CAS case against international ice hockey federation
Supreme Court to review 'industry' definition under Industrial Relations Code 2020
Abdominal Obesity in 20s and 30s Tied to Higher Cancer Risk Before 50
Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia Dismissed Over Alleged Leak of Classified Iran and Ukraine Data
Binance confirms $6.36 billion theft attributed to North Korean group TraderTraitor
Why Washing Eggs Before Storage Makes Them Spoil Faster and Riskier
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.