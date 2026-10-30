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Carbon Credits Don't Cover It All: Guyana's biodiversity funding needs revealed

World » Americas » Guyana

Guyana is distinguishing between the monetization of carbon stocks and the specific financial requirements for biodiversity conservation as the country engages with the Global Biodiversity Alliance (GBA). The distinction follows public debate regarding whether seeking biodiversity payments alongside existing carbon credits constitutes a duplication of environmental financing.

Differentiating Carbon and Biodiversity Values

While carbon markets compensate for the climate-regulation value of forests, they do not account for the full ecological scale of Guyana's natural assets. The country's forest cover spans approximately 18.5 million hectares, accounting for about 85 per cent of its landmass. To date, Guyana has sold approximately 30 per cent of its available carbon credits, generating roughly US$353 million over three years, with 20 per cent of gross revenues allocated to Amerindian villages.

However, the maintenance of forest cover for carbon storage does not automatically ensure the protection of biodiversity. A forest may remain standing as a carbon sink while simultaneously experiencing biodiversity loss due to illegal hunting, wildlife trafficking, invasive species, and habitat degradation. Guyana's ecosystems support more than 1,200 bird species, 225 mammal species, and 8,000 plant species, necessitating a conservation approach that extends beyond carbon accounting.

Operational Requirements for Biodiversity Protection

The transition toward biodiversity financing is linked to the increased operational costs associated with protecting species and habitats. Effective conservation requires specialized investment in trained personnel, including ecologists, rangers, and monitoring specialists, as well as expanded research, species inventories, and habitat assessments.

Guyana currently maintains approximately 1.8 million hectares under protected-area status, with an active plan to increase the proportion of areas under conservation to 30 per cent by 2030. This expansion requires sustained funding for management and community participation-costs that are distinct from those covered by carbon-credit revenues.

Framework for Additional Financing

To ensure the credibility of biodiversity financing and avoid the "double counting" of services, the government emphasizes the need for clearly defined conservation activities, established baselines, and the tracking of measurable ecological results.

The objective of engaging with the GBA is to secure resources for the institutional strengthening and scientific capacity required to safeguard the planet's biodiversity, recognizing that the responsibility of protecting the richness of life within a forest is separate from the ability to maintain its carbon stocks.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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