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Sasenarine Singh details method behind 220,000 Hindu population estimate

World » Americas » Guyana

In a letter to the editor published by the Guyana Times, Sasenarine Singh addressed a query from Janette Bulkan regarding the origin of a widely cited estimate that there are approximately 220,000 practicing Hindus in Guyana. Singh, who had previously used this figure in public commentary, acknowledged Bulkan's criticism that the source had not been clearly cited and provided a detailed breakdown of the data used to arrive at her estimate.

Singh's methodology relied on two primary statistical records: the 2012 National Census and recent population estimates from the Guyana Bureau of Statistics. According to the 2012 census, Hindus constituted the single largest religious group in the country, representing 24.8 percent of the population. To update this proportion for the current context, Singh referenced a statement made by Chief Statistician Errol LaCruz in the Guiyana Chronicle on July 12, 2026. LaCruz indicated that the Bureau of Statistics estimated the total Guyanese population to be 1,025,334 as of the end of 2025.

Applying the 2012 religious composition ratio to the 2025 population total yields a theoretical figure of 254,283 Hindus. However, Singh noted that historical trends suggest a decline in the number of self-identified practicing Hindus. Data from the 2002 and 2012 censuses indicates a reduction of approximately 12 percent in the Hindu population over that decade. Singh stated that she assumed this downward trend continued, leading her to estimate the current number of practicing Hindus at around 220,000 rather than the raw calculation of 254,283.

Singh also referenced a media report from March 2025 that attributed a range of 200,000 to 250,000 Hindus in Guyana to the Pew Research Centre. Nevertheless, she expressed a preference for relying on domestic data from the Guyana Bureau of Statistics for her calculations. The letter serves as a direct response to Bulkan's October 27, 2026, correspondence, in which Bulkan challenged Singh for failing to cite the source of her initial declaration regarding the quantum of practicing Hindus.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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