King Charles III arrives in Guyana for two-day state visit

King Charles III arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport on Thursday afternoon to begin a two-day state visit to Guyana. The British monarch was received with a ceremonial welcome by President Irfaan Ali, Cabinet ministers, and senior government officials, as the visit focuses on strengthening bilateral relations, investment, and environmental conservation.

Photo: Barbados Independence/Republic Night by PMO Barbados, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ King Charles III of Great Britain

According to the Department of Public Information, the royal itinerary begins with a meeting between King Charles III and President Ali at State House, followed by a reception in the State House gardens for community representatives. The King is also scheduled to visit the Georgetown Botanical Gardens to review sustainability projects and engage with young environmental leaders.

On Friday, the monarch's agenda includes meetings with British businesses and local stakeholders regarding commercial partnerships. He will also attend the second Global Biodiversity Alliance Conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, where he will be briefed on the operations of the Iwokrama International Centre and meet with scientists and Indigenous representatives.

Calls for Reparations

The diplomatic visit has coincided with renewed calls for the United Kingdom to acknowledge its historical responsibility for African enslavement. The International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly-Guyana (IDPADA-G) has formally urged President Ali to use the engagement to press Britain for reparations.

In a letter dated October 25 and signed by Chairman Vincent Alexander, IDPADA-G argued that domestic efforts to address inequality must not replace British reparations. The organisation has proposed a series of measures, including national consultations, land justice initiatives, and economic empowerment programmes, requesting that funded measures be implemented by Emancipation Day, August 1, 2027.

Domestic Political Tensions

The state visit occurs amid domestic political volatility following the Wednesday arrest of Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed, head of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party. Mr. Mohamed was detained in connection with a police investigation into the alleged payment of G$800,000 for government surveillance footage regarding an October 12 encounter involving Senior Superintendent Prem Narine.

Mr. Mohamed has denied the allegations, asserting that the footage was provided by members of the police force. Additionally, his sister, Hana Mohamed, was arrested on Wednesday regarding alleged damage to Superintendent Narine's vehicle; she was released on bail, though subsequent reports indicate a further arrest.

Rickford Burke, President of the Caribbean Guyana Institute for Democracy, has characterised the detention of the Opposition Leader as an attempt to stifle potential protests during the royal visit. Mr. Burke has called for mass demonstrations, alleging a misuse of the police force by the government.