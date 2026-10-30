World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

King Charles III arrives in Guyana for two-day state visit

World » Americas » Guyana

King Charles III arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport on Thursday afternoon to begin a two-day state visit to Guyana. The British monarch was received with a ceremonial welcome by President Irfaan Ali, Cabinet ministers, and senior government officials, as the visit focuses on strengthening bilateral relations, investment, and environmental conservation.

King Charles III of Great Britain
Photo: Barbados Independence/Republic Night by PMO Barbados, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
King Charles III of Great Britain

According to the Department of Public Information, the royal itinerary begins with a meeting between King Charles III and President Ali at State House, followed by a reception in the State House gardens for community representatives. The King is also scheduled to visit the Georgetown Botanical Gardens to review sustainability projects and engage with young environmental leaders.

On Friday, the monarch's agenda includes meetings with British businesses and local stakeholders regarding commercial partnerships. He will also attend the second Global Biodiversity Alliance Conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, where he will be briefed on the operations of the Iwokrama International Centre and meet with scientists and Indigenous representatives.

Calls for Reparations

The diplomatic visit has coincided with renewed calls for the United Kingdom to acknowledge its historical responsibility for African enslavement. The International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly-Guyana (IDPADA-G) has formally urged President Ali to use the engagement to press Britain for reparations.

In a letter dated October 25 and signed by Chairman Vincent Alexander, IDPADA-G argued that domestic efforts to address inequality must not replace British reparations. The organisation has proposed a series of measures, including national consultations, land justice initiatives, and economic empowerment programmes, requesting that funded measures be implemented by Emancipation Day, August 1, 2027.

Domestic Political Tensions

The state visit occurs amid domestic political volatility following the Wednesday arrest of Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed, head of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party. Mr. Mohamed was detained in connection with a police investigation into the alleged payment of G$800,000 for government surveillance footage regarding an October 12 encounter involving Senior Superintendent Prem Narine.

Mr. Mohamed has denied the allegations, asserting that the footage was provided by members of the police force. Additionally, his sister, Hana Mohamed, was arrested on Wednesday regarding alleged damage to Superintendent Narine's vehicle; she was released on bail, though subsequent reports indicate a further arrest.

Rickford Burke, President of the Caribbean Guyana Institute for Democracy, has characterised the detention of the Opposition Leader as an attempt to stifle potential protests during the royal visit. Mr. Burke has called for mass demonstrations, alleging a misuse of the police force by the government.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
House thief arrested for losing his jaw in snow
Society
House thief arrested for losing his jaw in snow
In June, Russia will have to pay more than $2 bln in clearing off its foreign debts
Russia
In June, Russia will have to pay more than $2 bln in clearing off its foreign debts
Putin: We will use nuclear weapons, if threatened
Russia
Putin: We will use nuclear weapons, if threatened
Popular
Analysis reveals missing pages and classified items in DOJ Epstein files release

Internal records show the DOJ transferred materials labeled as classified to the Deputy Attorney General, while gap analysis of Bates numbers indicates tens of thousands of pages, including financial records and email exchanges, were removed from the final release.

Analysis reveals missing pages and classified items in DOJ Epstein files release
Residential Cruise Odyssey Suspended by Fuel Costs, 203 Passengers Evicted in Cambodia
Residential Cruise Odyssey Suspended by Fuel Costs, 203 Passengers Evicted in Cambodia
Norway rejects FT's account of Putin call
Russian Aviation Export Pivot Hinges on Certification of Five Indigenous Airframes and Engines
Venomous Spiders Expand Northward into Russia Alexander Shtorm Stop sit-ups after 45: A safer, more effective core workout awaits Margarita Kicherova Why the Evening Brush Is More Critical Than the Morning One Marina Lebedeva
Chile's Salmon Industry Shaken: One Feed Ingredient Prevented a Catastrophic Loss
Judge Hellerstein's Death Will Not Invalidate Maduro Case Proceedings, Attorney Confirms
Potatoes sprouting in apartment storage despite darkness
Potatoes sprouting in apartment storage despite darkness
Last materials
Venomous Spiders Expand Northward into Russia
Carbon Credits Don't Cover It All: Guyana's biodiversity funding needs revealed
Sasenarine Singh details method behind 220,000 Hindu population estimate
King Charles III arrives in Guyana for two-day state visit
Twelve Nations Assemble: Caribbean U23 Squad Faces Commonwealth in Antigua
McCoy's Comment: Backyard Music Defiance Sparks Officer Intervention
Bristol Airport granted permission to appeal Cardiff Airport subsidy ruling
SP Energy Networks awards Linxon contract to upgrade Fife overhead lines to 400kV
South Gloucestershire Council: Efficiency drives budget changes
Cambridgeshire council restructure delayed to 2027
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.