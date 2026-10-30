Twelve Nations Assemble: Caribbean U23 Squad Faces Commonwealth in Antigua

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua — Guyanese cricketer Mavendra Dindyal has been named in the twelve-nation Caribbean Under-23 squad that will face the Wider Commonwealth at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda. The match, scheduled for Sunday, November 1, serves as a central cultural event for the 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Joe deSousa is licensed under Public domain Caribbean, Dominican Republic

The fixture, part of the "One Commonwealth, One Team — A Commonwealth Cricket Celebration” presented by the Hamilton Reserve Bank, is designed to align with the CHOGM 2026 theme: "Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth.” The event aims to connect the Commonwealth's shared sporting heritage with broader discussions on regional development and youth engagement.

Guyana's inclusion in the squad reflects the Caribbean-wide structure of the team, which features one emerging player from each of the region's twelve Commonwealth nations. The Caribbean side comprises players aged between 18 and 22, selected to represent the next generation of the sport. Alongside Dindyal, aged 22, the squad includes representatives from Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The Caribbean team will be captained by Stephan Pascal of Dominica, aged 21. Pascal emphasized the significance of representing a collective Caribbean identity in a regional competition. "To captain a team made up of players from twelve Caribbean nations is a huge honour, and an opportunity that I will cherish,” Pascal stated. He noted that the presence of Sir Vivian Richards, who has been appointed as the Honourary Team Manager, adds a layer of prestige to the occasion. "We want to make him proud on the ground that carries his name. We may come from different islands, but on Sunday we will play as one team,” Pascal added.

Sir Vivian Richards, a legendary figure in West Indies cricket, will oversee the squad in this honorary capacity. His involvement is intended to bridge generations within the sport, providing mentorship and inspiration to young athletes. The Under-23 match follows a special fixture involving Commonwealth Heads of Government, a sequence intended to highlight the role of sports in fostering diplomatic and community ties.

The event is being organized by Cricket West Indies (CWI) in collaboration with the Government of Antigua and Barbuda and the Commonwealth Secretariat. Sponsorship support is provided by the Trivandi, Khalili Foundation, and the Sustainable Markets Initiative. While the Caribbean squad has been fully announced, the members of the Wider Commonwealth Under-23 team are yet to be confirmed.