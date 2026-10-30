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McCoy's Comment: Backyard Music Defiance Sparks Officer Intervention

World » Americas » Guyana

Government Minister Kwame McCoy engaged in a brief dispute with a member of the anti-WIN (We Invest in Nationhood) movement at the Burnham basketball court on Middle and Carmichael Streets in Georgetown. The incident occurred on Thursday, 29 October 2026, during a protest, and involved conflicting claims regarding public order and the rights of protesters to play audio recordings.

According to reports, Mr McCoy told the woman that she was free to increase the volume of her car's music system. He argued that if the group was permitted to hold an unauthorized protest, the individual should also be allowed to play her audio of news reports. This exchange reportedly caused police officers, who were nearby and speaking with the woman, to step back from the immediate area.

The situation escalated after Mr McCoy departed for State House to attend President Irfaan Ali's state reception for visiting King Charles III. The woman subsequently turned up the volume of her car audio system. In response, a police officer and several subordinates returned to the scene and ordered her to switch off the music. The woman complied with the police directive.

The incident highlights ongoing tensions between government officials, security forces, and protest groups in Guyana. While Mr McCoy's initial statement suggested a lenient approach to the audio playback, the final outcome was dictated by police enforcement of public order regulations.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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