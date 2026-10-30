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Bristol Airport granted permission to appeal Cardiff Airport subsidy ruling

World » Europe » UK

Bristol Airport has secured permission to appeal a legal ruling that upheld the Welsh Government's £205m subsidy package for Cardiff Airport, moving the dispute from the Competition Appeal Tribunal to the Court of Appeal.

A person at an airport
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Molivolo, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
A person at an airport

The initial challenge, which contested the subsidy as a breach of the UK Subsidy Control Act, was rejected by the tribunal in June. The tribunal ruled in favour of the Welsh Government on all grounds, finding that the public investment was lawful. However, Lord Justice Green has now granted permission for the case to proceed to the Court of Appeal, with a hearing scheduled to take place in Cardiff next year.

The appeal was granted on all six points raised by Bristol's legal team. Key among these is the argument that Cardiff Airport was an "ailing business” at the time the subsidy was announced. Under the legislation, such support is generally restricted to rescue or restructuring purposes. Bristol also argued that indirect subsidies to airlines are prohibited under the same legal framework.

Cardiff Airport, owned by the Welsh Government since its acquisition from Spanish firm Abertis in 2013 for £52m, has received a total of £181m in support prior to this latest package. The new £205m commitment would raise total state support to nearly £400m. More than £20m of the new subsidy has already been allocated for aircraft maintenance, general aviation, and freight, while approximately £100m is earmarked to attract new airline operators.

Bristol Airport, owned by Macquarie Asset Management, contends that the funding gives it a commercial disadvantage compared with its nearest rival. It notes that Cardiff's financial accounts are signed off by independent auditors with "going concern” status, despite the airport remaining loss-making. In contrast, Bristol handled nearly 11 million passengers in the 12 months to the end of August this year, compared with just over one million at Cardiff.

The Welsh Government stated that it notes the Court of Appeal's decision to allow the appeal against the tribunal ruling that its investment programme is lawful. As the matter is now live litigation, the administration declined to comment further. If the appeal outcome is unfavourable to the Welsh Government, they retain the theoretical option to seek permission to appeal to the Supreme Court.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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