SP Energy Networks awards Linxon contract to upgrade Fife overhead lines to 400kV

SP Energy Networks has awarded a multi-million-pound contract to Linxon to manage substation design and material sourcing for upgrades to Scotland's transmission network. The work forms part of a £12 billion investment programme and is expected to create dozens of new roles in the country.

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Substation Design and Material Sourcing

The core of the contract involves Linxon delivering substation design and sourcing materials for sites across the Central Belt and Fife. This work supports the Tealing to Kincardine overhead line upgrade project (TKUP) and facilitates connections for the Eastern Green Link 4 (EGL4) scheme.

Specifically, the project includes upgrading Fife's overhead lines from 275kV to 400kV and expanding transmission infrastructure at four key sites: Conland, Devonside, Mossmorran, and Westfield. To manage the increased load, Linxon will procure advanced grid automation and high-voltage technologies from Hitachi Energy. This includes SF₆-free EconiQ switchgear and digital substation solutions, which are intended to enhance transmission capacity and resilience.

Local Delivery Capacity

The creation of jobs is tied directly to the physical requirement of local coordination. Linxon opened its Glasgow office earlier this year and has since doubled its operational capacity to manage these projects. Similarly, Hitachi Energy, which is supplying the grid automation and high-voltage equipment, has recently established a base in the city.

Guy Jefferson, transmission managing director at SP Energy Networks, stated that the award strengthens the company's commitment to creating skilled employment in the UK. He noted that projects of this scale support engineering and project delivery teams, while also positioning Glasgow as a hub for grid-related skills. Linxon's managing director for Europe, Angel Guijarro, confirmed that the Glasgow team is playing an increasing role in delivering this critical transmission infrastructure.