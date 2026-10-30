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South Gloucestershire Council: Efficiency drives budget changes

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South Gloucestershire Council is preparing to adjust its operational spending model by reviewing the efficiency of waste management and street maintenance services, moves that sit alongside a proposed 4.99 per cent rise in council tax for the financial year ending in March 2028.

Efficiency over reduction

The central distinction in the upcoming budget consultation, which covers April 2026 to March 2028, is not a wholesale reduction in service availability but a restructuring of how existing services are delivered. While household waste and recycling centres will remain open, the council intends to review their opening hours, usage patterns and operating costs to identify savings.

This approach differs from the standard practice of simply cutting hours to save money. Instead, the council is exploring "alternative ways” of providing specific services, such as street cleaning and the distribution of grit bins. The latter is a notable point of potential friction, as reduced spending on grit could directly affect mobility and safety for elderly and disabled residents during icy weather, despite the broader goal of maintaining effective service delivery.

The cost of rising demand

The need for these operational changes is driven by a structural mismatch between funding and demand. The council cites rising costs and increased pressure on social care for elderly and disabled people, as well as demand for temporary housing for those at risk of homelessness.

Councillor Maggie Tyrrell, the council leader, noted that around two-thirds of the current budget supports vulnerable adults and children. This allocation leaves limited room for discretionary spending on general maintenance, forcing a closer examination of the efficiency of non-urgent services like street sweeping. The proposed tax increase is split into a 2.99 per cent general increase and a two per cent adult social care precept, reflecting the specific weight of care sector costs in the overall financial structure.

Consultation on specific outcomes

The proposal also includes a review of home-to-school transport, an area where costs have risen sharply across the sector. However, the council has published only an outline of these changes, with few specific details available yet.

By framing the consultation around efficiency and "better ways of delivering outcomes,” the council is asking residents to identify which current arrangements are working well and which could be improved. The goal is to preserve the core function of the services while altering the operational mechanics that determine their cost and frequency.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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