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Cambridgeshire council restructure delayed to 2027

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The UK government has pushed back the decision on the future council structure for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to early 2027. This follows a previous delay in July, where a decision was expected by October.

Jim McMahon MP, parliamentary under-secretary of state for local government, devolution and regional growth, confirmed to Parliament that the reorganisation programme is continuing. However, only five of the 14 areas currently under review will proceed with the shake-up, which aims to replace two-tier systems of district and county councils with larger unitary authorities.

The timeline for implementation remains as follows:

  • May 2027: Local elections for Peterborough, East Cambridgeshire, Fenland, and Cambridge City.
  • May 2028: Elections for the new unitary authorities.
  • 1 April 2029: Official launch (vesting day) of the new authorities.

The government has allocated £500,000 in transition funding for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. This follows a previous pledge of £900,000 in transitional funding for each new unitary authority, leaving local councils seeking clarification on how the new sum relates to earlier commitments.

The wider national reorganisation process has faced legal challenges from several authorities, including Reform-led councils in Essex, Norfolk, and Suffolk, as well as a Conservative-led authority in Hampshire.

In Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, where various proposals for two or three unitary authorities have been submitted, the delay means the current seven-council structure remains in place until a formal decision is reached in early 2027.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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