Bolton counterfeit beauty haul tests positive for 13,200 ppm mercury

Counterfeit beauty products seized during raids in Bolton have been found to contain hazardous levels of mercury, lead and methanol, posing significant health risks to consumers who use them.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:Tavoromann by Tavo Romann, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Mercury

The Intellectual Property Office (IPO) disclosed that testing of items confiscated by enforcement officers revealed dangerous substances in a number of counterfeit goods. In one instance, a skincare product contained 13,200 parts per million of mercury. High concentrations of lead were also detected in lipstick, eyeshadow and contour products, while nicotine was identified in a perfume. A counterfeit fragrance was found to consist of approximately 80 per cent methanol.

Seizure in Bolton

The findings follow a Trading Standards raid at a commercial property in Bolton, where officers seized £2 million worth of counterfeit goods. The haul included perfume, cosmetics, clothing and vapes. Earlier this year, separate enforcement activity in Greater Manchester resulted in the seizure of 1,666 counterfeit hair products, such as extensions, shampoos and conditioners, from a warehouse in Manchester.

Health risks and consumer behaviour

Rani Ghosh, an independent toxicologist, noted that while reactions to unsafe cosmetics can include visible symptoms such as irritation or swelling, the internal effects of substances like mercury and lead may not be immediately obvious. She stated that these findings raise serious questions about the ingredients used in unregulated manufacturing processes.

The IPO reports that cosmetics, skincare and perfumes are now among the ten most commonly investigated counterfeit products in the UK. Their latest Counterfeit Goods Tracker indicates that 20 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds who bought beauty products last year knowingly purchased counterfeits, a sharp increase from six per cent in 2023. The data suggests that four in ten seized cosmetics contain potentially harmful substances.

Industry response

The results were released as part of the IPO's Face the Fakes campaign, which aims to raise awareness of the dangers associated with counterfeit beauty products. Helen Barnham, head of enforcement engagement at the IPO, said that counterfeiters exploit the reputations of established brands while bypassing the safety standards required of legitimate businesses. She urged consumers to check who is selling a product and to choose trusted sources.

Dr Emma Meredith, director-general of the Cosmetic, Toiletry and Perfumery Association (CTPA), emphasised that there is a rigorous safety framework behind every legitimate cosmetic product sold in the UK. She explained that ingredients in genuine products are carefully controlled, produced in hygienic conditions and subjected to safety assessments. Counterfeit products bypass these safeguards, making it important for buyers to verify the source of their purchases.