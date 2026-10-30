First Minister seeks formal ban on Westminster bypassing Senedd

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth is set to press Prime Minister Andy Burnham to commit to a formal prohibition on bypassing the Senedd during their bilateral meeting in Glasgow this Friday. The First Minister aims to secure a pledge that the UK Government will not treat Wales administratively as a region of England, a distinction that currently leaves devolved authorities without automatic procedural control over Westminster decisions affecting Welsh policy.

Among the specific powers ap Iorwerth intends to negotiate is the transfer of authority over justice and policing. He described the case for devolving these functions as "particularly compelling and urgent,” seeking to move these responsibilities from the reserved UK domain to devolved Welsh control. This request forms part of a broader demand for a new Wales Bill that would establish parity of legislative and executive powers with Scotland, a status currently held only by the Scottish and Northern Irish parliaments in the UK's constitutional framework.

Financial constraints also feature prominently in the agenda. The First Minister will demand the immediate delivery of the UK Government's existing £14 billion commitment for rail infrastructure in Wales. Unlike new discretionary spending, this refers to an allocation already made, which remains subject to implementation delays and bureaucratic approval processes controlled by central departments. Ap Iorwerth intends to challenge the pace of this delivery directly, arguing that the obligation should be met without further delay.

A secondary procedural issue involves the Cynnal pilot, a proposed weekly child payment for the poorest families in Wales. The Welsh Government seeks to proceed with this initiative without incurring a tax detriment, a condition that currently requires specific agreement and approval from the UK Government's finance and tax authorities. Ap Iorwerth noted that the Secretary of State for Wales has indicated discussions are progressing, and he expects tangible action to be pledged during the Glasgow talks to unlock this administrative barrier.

"This is the Prime Minister's opportunity to prove his commitment to a respect agenda that works both ways,” the First Minister stated ahead of the meetings. "That means pledging not to bypass the Senedd, and not to treat Wales effectively as a region of England.” These remarks outline the procedural changes ap Iorwerth seeks to secure, moving from informal coordination to formal guarantees of autonomy in specific policy areas.

Ap Iorwerth will also attend the National Economic Council, where he plans to advocate for a "Growth Partnership” between the Welsh and UK Governments. This proposed framework is intended to coordinate prosperity measures across the nation, but it currently remains a political proposal rather than an established statutory mechanism, requiring new legislative or intergovernmental agreement to take effect.