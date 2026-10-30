NHS breast cancer radiotherapy trial cuts hospital visits by ten

A trial is underway across 39 UK hospitals to determine if radiotherapy for breast cancer can be safely reduced from a three-week course to just five days.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены The medical team provides assistance to the patient

The programme, known as the FAST-Forward Boost trial, aims to reduce the number of hospital visits for patients by up to ten. The initial phase of the trial involves more than 1,000 people, primarily women treated for breast cancer.

Health Secretary Yvette Cooper stated that the initiative intends to radically shorten treatment times to support patients and improve survival rates. The Department for Health and Social Care is overseeing the trial as part of an effort to apply clinical research to NHS frontline care.

Professor Lucy Chappell, NIHR CEO and DHSC Chief Scientific Adviser, noted that the research seeks to identify treatment options that can be delivered swiftly without compromising safety. She highlighted that the reduction in hospital visits is intended to minimise the side effects of radiotherapy, which can impact a patient's quality of life long after the clinical process has ended.

The NIHR has funded the research as part of a long-term strategy to tackle breast cancer and reduce the time patients must spend in clinical settings.