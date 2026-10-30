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AboitizPower Q3 net income falls 26% on coal outages, yet nine-month profit climbs 13%

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

AboitizPower Corp. saw its third-quarter net income drop 26% to P7.8 billion from P10.6 billion in the same period last year, primarily due to reduced availability of its coal-fired power plants. The decline in operational uptime for its coal assets weighed on the quarter's results, leading to a drop in beneficial earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), which fell 8% to P20.4 billion from P22.2 billion.

Three Phase Electric Power Transmission
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Wing-Chi Poon, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/
Three Phase Electric Power Transmission

The downward trend was also evident in the sequential performance, with third-quarter EBITDA dipping 11% from the P23 billion recorded in the second quarter, while net income fell from P10.5 billion during that period.

Year-to-Date Gains Offset Quarterly Dip

Despite the third-quarter slump, the company's overall trajectory for the first nine months of 2026 remains positive. Net income for the period rose 13% to P26.2 billion, up from P23.3 billion a year earlier. Core net income followed a similar trend, increasing 11% to P25.5 billion, while beneficial EBITDA grew 13% to P63.7 billion.

AboitizPower attributed these year-to-date gains to improved margins in its generation business. This growth was driven by a combination of stronger electricity market prices and an increase in contracted capacity. The company also benefited from additional power contributions from the Caliraya-Botocan-Kalayaan (CBK) Hydroelectric Power Plant Complex and the integration of new solar power plants, which helped mitigate the impact of the coal plant outages.

On the operational side, electricity sales from the generation and retail supply units climbed 9% to 35,105 gigawatt-hours (GWh), pushing the segment's EBITDA up 14% to P58 billion. The distribution business also saw growth, with electricity sales increasing 8% to 5,576 GWh, resulting in a slight 1% uptick in EBITDA to P7.1 billion.

Financial Position and Market Standing

As of September 30, AboitizPower's total consolidated assets grew 4% to P647.8 billion compared to the end of 2025. The company maintains a cash and cash equivalents position of P60.2 billion, against consolidated interest-bearing liabilities of P331.2 billion. Its net debt-to-equity ratio stood at 1.2 times, with a current ratio of 0.8 times.

As the holding company for the Aboitiz Group's power investments, the firm remains the Philippines' largest power producer. Based on Energy Regulatory Commission data, it controls 24.3% of the national installed generating capacity, totaling 6,850.63 megawatts.

Following the disclosure, shares of AboitizPower closed Thursday down 2.71% at P44.80.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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