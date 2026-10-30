Hard Discount Philippines capital deficiency reaches P1.03 billion despite 52% revenue growth

Hard Discount Philippines, Inc. (HDPI), the operator of DALI Everyday Grocery, ended 2025 with a capital deficiency of P1.03 billion, as its total liabilities of P26.44 billion surpassed its assets of P25.41 billion. This marks a significant financial pivot from the end of 2024, when the company still held a positive equity of P728.76 million.

The deficit comes despite a strong surge in consumer demand. HDPI reported a 52.3% jump in revenue, rising to P51.66 billion from P33.93 billion the previous year. Gross income also climbed to P6.02 billion from P3.33 billion, indicating that sales growth is currently outstripping the rising cost of goods sold.

Operational Strain vs. Market Expansion

While revenues are climbing, the company continues to bleed cash through operating costs and expansion efforts. Net losses narrowed slightly by 7% to P1.83 billion in 2025, down from P1.97 billion in 2024. However, accumulated losses have widened to P7.07 billion from P5.24 billion.

The financial strain is most evident in the company's liquidity. Current liabilities now exceed current assets by P1.19 billion, a sharp increase from a P134.6 million gap a year earlier. These figures prompted independent auditor SyCip Gorres Velayo & Co. (SGV) to flag a "material uncertainty" regarding HDPI's ability to continue as a going concern, noting that the company may struggle to discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business.

Despite this warning, SGV issued an unmodified audit opinion, confirming that the financial statements accurately reflect the company's position under Philippine Financial Reporting Standards.

The Strategy for Solvency

HDPI maintains that these losses are expected given its current stage of large-scale expansion. The company is betting on economies of scale-opening more stores to spread fixed costs over a larger volume of sales-while implementing cost-efficiency measures to bridge the gap to profitability.

There are signs of operational momentum: net cash from operating activities more than doubled to P1.39 billion in 2025, up from P607.32 million. The company is also relying heavily on its backers to stay afloat. During the year, HDPI received P1.67 billion in deposits for future stock subscriptions.

Direct support from its parent company, Singapore-based HDPM Sin Pte. Ltd. (a subsidiary of Switzerland's Dali Discount AG), remains critical. On August 18, 2025, HDPI secured a P573.8-million loan from HDPM Sin for general corporate purposes, with an outstanding balance of P553.2 million at year-end. Management asserts that this continued shareholder support, combined with store growth, will allow the company to meet its financial obligations for the foreseeable future.