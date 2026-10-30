Tashkent Air Quality Spikes 76% as Temperature Inversion Traps Dual Pollution Sources

In late October, air quality in Tashkent plummeted as the city became part of a broader regional environmental crisis. Within just five days, the average daily Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Uzbek capital surged by 76%, climbing from 93 points on October 21 to 164 points by October 26. This spike coincided with a similar deterioration across Central Asia, where six of the region's eight largest cities saw AQI levels exceed the dangerous threshold of 100.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Polluted city air

A Regional Atmospheric Blockade

The Committee for Ecology and Climate Change identified a slow-moving anticyclone over Central Asia as the primary driver of the pollution. This weather pattern created a "temperature inversion," where a layer of warm air acts as a seal over the cooled earth's surface. This physical barrier halts the vertical circulation of the atmosphere, trapping exhaust fumes, industrial emissions, and dust in the lower layer where people breathe.

The scale of the phenomenon was evidenced by the synchronous pollution spikes in cities separated by hundreds of kilometers. While Tashkent reached 157 AQI, Bishkek hit 160-ranking fourth globally in pollution levels at the time-while Shymkent recorded 149, and Dushanbe and Karaganda both reached 134. In neighboring Kazakhstan, the number of cities experiencing unfavorable meteorological conditions grew from four to ten within a matter of days.

The Composition of the Smog

Data from the Almazar, Yunusabad, and Mirzo-Ulugbek districts of Tashkent reveal a dual source of pollution. Laboratory analysis of PM2.5 particles showed that 42.6% of the pollutants originated from combustion processes, including transport, industry, and the energy system. The remaining 39.7% consisted of natural mineral dust from the region's expansive arid zones, such as the Karakum and Kyzylkum deserts and the dried bed of the Aral Sea.

The influence of nature fluctuates significantly based on weather events; during active dust storms, the share of natural mineral dust in Tashkent's air has been documented to rise to 64%, and in some specific samples, as high as 78%.

Long-term Trends and Monitoring

Despite these acute episodes, the Committee for Ecology notes a downward trend in overall annual pollution. From January to October 19, 2026, the concentration of PM2.5 particles in Tashkent decreased by 28% and PM10 by 32% compared to the same period the previous year. The average AQI for October also showed improvement, dropping from 124 to 104.

To track these fluctuations, Uzbekistan has expanded its observation network to 28 automatic monitoring stations. This national platform provides real-time data to both scientists and the general public.

Mitigation and Planning

Environmental specialists emphasize that climate change and prolonged droughts are increasing the frequency of dust storms and atmospheric stagnation. Addressing this requires a combination of regional diplomacy and urban management.

Key priorities include the operational exchange of data between the hydrometeorological services of Central Asian nations to forecast dust movements, stricter dust suppression at construction sites, and large-scale planting of vegetation on open soils. Experts also highlight the need for urban planning that preserves "air corridors" and a systematic reduction of emissions from boilers and factories to lower the human contribution to these pollution spikes.