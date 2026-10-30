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Extraction boom: Turkmenistan oil output set for massive jump

World » Asia » Central Asia » Turkmenistan

The change in Turkmenistan's oil supply chain is currently concentrated at the production stage, where Dragon Oil aims to scale output from the Çeleken contract area to 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) by 2030. This target represents a specific increase in physical extraction volume rather than a new export route or processing capacity, relying on the existing infrastructure within that concession to generate the flow. According to the outlet Neutral Turkmenistan, the company intends to extend its partnership with the state beyond 2035, anchoring this production growth in a long-term operational commitment rather than a short-term contract adjustment.

Oil field at sunset
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Oil field at sunset

Investment and Operational Scope

Dragon Oil's cumulative investment in Turkmenistan approaches $12 billion, a figure that reflects the capital deployed to maintain and expand the physical extraction capabilities at Çeleken. The plan to sustain operations past 2035 suggests that the company views the site as a long-term source of hydrocarbon volumes, distinct from the country's larger natural gas assets. The focus remains on the mechanical act of bringing crude oil and associated products to the surface at the specified rate, forming the initial link in the domestic and export supply chain.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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