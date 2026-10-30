Tajikistan Secures €62.45 Million from EBRD for Infrastructure and Water Projects

Tajikistan has entered into a series of credit and grant agreements with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) totaling €62.45 million, according to the Ministry of Finance. The funding is split between two distinct infrastructure priorities: transport connectivity in mountainous regions and urban utility modernization.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Шухрат Саъдиев, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Tajikistan, Dushanbe

The bulk of the financing, €52.85 million, is allocated to the reconstruction of the Baldjuvon — Sari Khosor road. The project focuses on a 54.1-kilometer stretch of highway and includes the construction of 10 bridges and the installation of 121 culverts. The primary objective is to stabilize transport links and enhance safety in the country's rugged terrain.

The remaining €9.6 million is dedicated to the "Water Supply and Sewerage of Kulyab" project. This initiative targets the urban utility framework in Kulyab, focusing on the construction and restoration of reservoirs, water purification, and the general improvement of drinking water quality for the city's residents.

The agreements were formalized on October 27 during a meeting between Tajikistan's Minister of Finance, Fayziddin Kahkhorzoda, and the EBRD Vice President, Matteo Patrone.