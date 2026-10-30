AACIT study projects 10% crop yield loss in Southeast Asia due to El Niño

Strong El Nino events are projected to reduce average crop production in Southeast Asia by up to 10% between 2025 and 2044, according to the ASEAN Agri Climate Impact Twenty (AACIT) study. The research, conducted jointly by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Tropical Marine Science Institute, identifies rice, maize, and sugarcane as the crops most vulnerable to the drier and hotter weather patterns associated with the phenomenon.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Basile Morin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Singapore, Central Business District

The study models the economic impact of climate variability on household food costs and agricultural livelihoods in the region. It finds that while cassava and soybean yields may see increases under certain conditions, no crop is immune to annual fluctuations. Rice production, for instance, could rise by 4% in favorable weather years but fall by 15% in adverse ones. Soybean yields could increase by as much as 30% in good years or decline by 5% in bad ones. This volatility directly affects the stability of food supply prices for households across ASEAN, where more than a quarter of global rice production and 40% of international rice exports originate.

Regional Coordination and Household Access

In response to these projected shifts in supply and price, Singapore is proposing a "Food Security Resilience Pact 2045" during its chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2027. Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu stated that this framework aims to strengthen regional cooperation on climate adaptation, supply chain integrity, emergency preparedness, and financing. The goal is to mitigate the risk of food shortages and price spikes that disproportionately affect lower-income households and small-scale farmers who lack the financial buffers to absorb shocks.

The study emphasizes that climate change will not impact all locations uniformly. Some areas will face heavier rainfall and flooding, while others will experience prolonged dry spells. Consequently, adaptation measures must be tailored to local conditions, crop types, and planting seasons. Minister Fu highlighted the need for collective action, citing the interconnected challenges of climate change, geopolitical developments, and supply chain disruptions. She noted that supporting farmers in adopting sustainable practices, such as reducing slash-and-burn techniques, can simultaneously enhance environmental sustainability and food security, thereby stabilizing the cost of living for dependent communities.

Philippine Secretary of Agriculture Francisco Laurel, the outgoing ASEAN Minister on Agriculture and Forestry (AMAF) chairman, emphasized that food security cannot be achieved by individual nations in isolation. He underscored the pressure on farmers, fishermen, and rural communities from global market uncertainties and climate disruptions. To bolster regional resilience, Singapore and Japan have renewed a memorandum of cooperation focused on agriculture and food technologies, food security, and emergency preparedness. These measures aim to create a more stable market environment, ensuring that household access to essential foods remains secure despite climate-driven volatility in crop yields.