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Indonesian Fires: Activists Prepare Lawsuits Against Singaporean Firms

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The Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi) is preparing legal proceedings against Singaporean and Malaysian plantation companies, alleging links between their operations and recent transboundary forest fires in Indonesia. Walhi intends to initiate lawsuits in a Jakarta district court and is considering direct action against parent companies based in Singapore, a move that could extend legal liability beyond local subsidiaries to their owners. The organization is currently in the evidence-gathering stage, consulting experts and engaging international legal counsel to structure the claims, according to Uli Arta Siagian, Walhi's campaign coordinator.

Forest fire
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Forest fire

This strategy addresses a specific regulatory gap: the 2002 ASEAN Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution lacks a binding enforcement mechanism. A 2022 Walhi report noted that the agreement relies primarily on member states to consult and negotiate when smoke affects neighboring countries, rather than providing a direct legal pathway for cross-border liability. Siagian indicated that this absence of a strong regional legal framework complicates efforts to hold parent companies accountable for pollution that crosses national borders.

Institutional Constraints and Precedent

The legal strategy is informed by previous attempts to invoke national legislation across borders. Charles Santiago, director of the Malaysian advocacy group Monitoring Sustainability of Globalisation (MSN), cited Singapore's 2015 experience as a precedent for institutional limitations. During that haze episode, Singapore sought information from Indonesian local authorities regarding forest fires under its own Transboundary Haze Pollution Act. However, Indonesia did not provide the requested information, leaving Singapore without the evidentiary basis required to bring charges. This episode illustrates the practical difficulty of applying domestic environmental laws to extraterritorial pollution events without cooperative data exchange from the source country.

While the focus is initially on Singaporean firms, Walhi is also collecting data on the alleged involvement of Malaysian companies. In October, Malaysian government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil stated that checks with Malaysian firms indicated most observed fires occurred outside oil palm concessions owned by Malaysian companies. In response, Walhi has called for independent investigation rather than reliance solely on the absence of Malaysian companies' names in Indonesian government lists of responsible parties. The group argues that this method may not fully capture corporate links to fire incidents.

The potential litigation remains in the preparatory phase, with no court outcomes reported. The broader context involves recurring transboundary smoke affecting Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, and Timor-Leste, which has resulted in school closures, increased respiratory illnesses, and restrictions on outdoor activities. The proposed legal actions aim to establish corporate accountability for environmental harm, contingent on the successful compilation of evidence and the application of international legal principles to corporate structures.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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