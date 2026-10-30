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Singapore Food Agency recalls Bomberry chocolate-covered fruit over metal contamination

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The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has issued a precautionary recall for four varieties of Bomberry chocolate-covered fruit products, identifying a potential risk of metal contamination. This regulatory action directly impacts consumer access to these specific items, altering their availability in retail channels and defining a clear eligibility criterion for whom should cease consumption immediately: any individual in possession of the affected stock.

The affected products are specifically identified by brand, content, weight, and flavour profile. These include the Bomberry Natural Blueberries + Belgian Chocolate (150g) in Dark Chocolate and White & Milk Chocolate flavours, as well as the Bomberry Natural Raspberries + Belgian Chocolate (150g) in White & Dark Chocolate and White & Milk Chocolate flavours. A critical eligibility condition for this recall is the production origin and expiration date; all units involved originated from Australia and carry "best before” dates on or before January 20, 2028. This temporal boundary ensures that only batches from the potentially compromised manufacturing window are targeted, distinguishing them from other stock that may still be on shelves but falls outside the risk profile.

The institutional mechanism driving this action is the coordination between national food safety bodies. The SFA directed the local importer, Little Farms, to execute the recall as a direct response to a prior recall issued by Food Standards Australia New Zealand. This cross-border regulatory alignment serves as the evidence-based justification for the local suspension of sales. By anchoring the decision to an international safety standard violation, the SFA establishes a formal service mechanism for consumer protection, shifting the responsibility from individual risk assessment to institutional mandate.

For consumers, the change in access is immediate and practical. The SFA has explicitly stated that purchased items matching the description above should not be consumed. This directive defines the boundary of safe access; the product is no longer considered safe for ingestion regardless of its visual appearance or the absence of visible foreign objects. For individuals who have already consumed the affected items and now experience health concerns, the prescribed service pathway is to seek medical advice. This distinguishes between general caution and active medical intervention, providing a clear protocol for those whose health status may be affected by the alleged contamination.

The recall remains ongoing, indicating that the removal of these specific products from the market is a continuous process rather than a one-time event. Consumers are advised to contact their point of purchase for specific enquiries regarding refunds or exchanges. This step restores consumer access to their financial entitlement while removing the physical access to the potentially hazardous food item. The procedure underscores that while the product itself is restricted, the consumer's right to remedy through the retail channel remains active and supported by the regulatory framework.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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