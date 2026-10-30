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Kennedy's Proposal Targets BPC-157 and Other Compounds Pending FDA Rule

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Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. filed a draft policy on Wednesday that would permit compounding pharmacies to prepare six specific peptide drugs, even though the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved them for safety or effectiveness. The policy targets BPC-157, Epitalon, KPV, MOTS-c, Semax, and TB-500, substances currently marketed for wellness purposes despite the lack of regulatory clearance. This move shifts the legal landscape for these compounds, allowing their production by licensed pharmacies under specific safeguards rather than solely through unregulated channels.

Regulatory Mechanisms and Quality Controls

The draft guidance explicitly states that HHS does not intend to take action against licensed pharmacies or physicians who compound these peptide bulk drug substances, provided they are not components of an existing FDA-approved drug product. This decision relies on a July vote by an FDA advisory panel that recommended allowing the peptides in compounding, a stance that contradicted the internal recommendations of FDA scientists who cited insufficient evidence of safety and efficacy. Kennedy's policy cites this panel recommendation, framing the decision as a balance between patient choice and safety.

Access to these medications is not unrestricted. The policy mandates several conditions to ensure quality and accountability. Compounding pharmacies must source ingredients from FDA-registered manufacturers, provide laboratory certificates for raw materials, and report any serious side effects. Additionally, the policy requires that these drugs be prepared based on patient-specific prescriptions. An HHS spokesperson clarified that this framework does not grant FDA approval or establish clinical safety and effectiveness but aims to provide a controlled alternative to unregulated sellers.

Access Risks and Unregulated Markets

The practical implication of this policy is significant for patients seeking these treatments. Currently, these peptides are often sold through unregulated sources, including non-pharmacy outlets. A recent CBS News investigation highlighted the dangers of this market, revealing that a sample of an experimental peptide weight-loss drug, retatrutide, purchased from a bodega in Brooklyn contained no peptide at all. Furthermore, the investigation found dozens of clinics across the United States advertising retatrutide, a drug still in clinical trials by Eli Lilly, despite it not being reviewed by the FDA.

While peptides can have powerful physiological effects-as seen in FDA-approved medications like insulin and GLP-1 drugs for diabetes and weight loss-the six peptides in Kennedy's policy lack the rigorous testing required for general approval. The draft policy will remain in effect until the FDA finalizes a rule regarding compounded peptides, a process that has not yet begun at the agency level. The policy is open to public comment through November 13, offering a window for stakeholders to influence the final regulatory requirements for these treatments.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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