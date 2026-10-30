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Hacking Group Exposes Personal Data of 40,000 DHS Employees

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A hacking collective identified as the Department of Peace disclosed the personal contact information of more than 40,000 U. S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) personnel on Wednesday. The exposed records include the names, phone numbers, and addresses of agents, operatives, and contractors, with a specific emphasis on individuals involved in undercover operations and enforcement activities. According to the group, the data was accessed by compromising DHS's single sign-on system and subsequently shared with the activist organization Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoS) for public release.

Security analyst and colleague
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Security analyst and colleague

The breach affects a significant portion of the department's workforce, including over 21,000 records linked to U. S. Customs and Border Protection and approximately 10,000 related to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and its Homeland Security Investigations unit. This represents roughly one-fifth of the total DHS workforce, which comprises more than 220,000 employees. In a statement, DHS confirmed its awareness of the potential breach and stated that it is actively working to address the situation to ensure the protection of its personnel.

The hacking group framed the release as a direct response to government actions, specifically citing a July 17 statement by Markwayne Mullin regarding increased enforcement pressure. A spokesperson for the Department of Peace argued that the disclosure was justified by the government's lack of transparency and the use of masks and plain clothes by federal agents. Emma Best, a co-founder of DDoSecrets, described the leak as making explicit the connections between officials overseeing covert operations and those involved in rendition and deportation programs. She characterized the data as simple yet significant for understanding internal departmental structures.

Journalist Ryan Ottignon, who collaborated with a Swiss hacker known as maia arson crimew to build a searchable database of the data, rejected the characterization of the act as doxing. Ottignon argued that the release serves an oversight function, noting that federal agents often operate without identification in public spaces. He stated that providing access to this information is a necessary step in ensuring accountability in a free society. The data has also been noted by activists as a tool for improving the efficacy of Freedom of Information Act requests, which have previously yielded limited results due to a lack of specific identifying details.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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