GM and Ford Face $2 Billion Cost Headwinds From Tariffs and AI Chip Competition

American automakers are facing a multibillion-dollar surge in production costs driven by trade tariffs, expensive raw materials, and high fuel prices, even as consumers continue to buy high-priced trucks and SUVs.

Photo: mos.ru by Без автора, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Car factory

General Motors and Ford both project that rising costs for computer memory chips, commodities, and logistics will create a headwind of approximately $2 billion each this year. For GM, the financial pressure is further compounded by roughly $2.5 billion in costs tied to tariffs on imported steel, aluminum, and copper.

The drivers of rising production costs

The increase in expenses is rooted in three primary areas:

Materials and Trade: Tariffs imposed since 2025 on steel and aluminum have raised the cost of vehicle frames and components. Copper, essential for wiring and EV batteries, has spiked due to both tariffs and competing demand from AI data centers.

Tariffs imposed since 2025 on steel and aluminum have raised the cost of vehicle frames and components. Copper, essential for wiring and EV batteries, has spiked due to both tariffs and competing demand from AI data centers. Technology: Memory chip prices have risen as the automotive industry competes with the AI sector for a limited supply of semiconductors.

Memory chip prices have risen as the automotive industry competes with the AI sector for a limited supply of semiconductors. Logistics: Transporting vehicles from factories to dealerships has become more expensive as diesel prices hovered near an all-time high of $6.35 per gallon in September.

Consumer resilience and the shift to hybrids

Despite these overhead pressures and high interest rates, demand for premium vehicles remains strong. The average new vehicle transaction price reached over $50,000 in September. This is evidenced by significant sales growth in the truck segment: Stellantis saw a 34% increase in U. S. pickup sales, while GM reported a 9% rise in light-duty truck sales over the past year.

However, the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) has stalled. Following the expiration of the $7,500 federal tax credit on September 30, 2025, national EV sales declined. This has led automakers to pivot toward hybrids, which saw a 27% increase in sales over the last year as drivers seek a middle ground amid high fuel prices.

Market realignments

The cooling of the domestic EV market has allowed Tesla to regain dominance, now accounting for nearly 52% of new EV sales in the U. S. Meanwhile, traditional Detroit automakers are "right-sizing" their EV capacity and returning to the development of internal combustion and hybrid engines to align with slower-than-expected consumer adoption.