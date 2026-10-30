World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

GM and Ford Face $2 Billion Cost Headwinds From Tariffs and AI Chip Competition

World » Americas

American automakers are facing a multibillion-dollar surge in production costs driven by trade tariffs, expensive raw materials, and high fuel prices, even as consumers continue to buy high-priced trucks and SUVs.

Car factory
Photo: mos.ru by Без автора, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Car factory

General Motors and Ford both project that rising costs for computer memory chips, commodities, and logistics will create a headwind of approximately $2 billion each this year. For GM, the financial pressure is further compounded by roughly $2.5 billion in costs tied to tariffs on imported steel, aluminum, and copper.

The drivers of rising production costs

The increase in expenses is rooted in three primary areas:

  • Materials and Trade: Tariffs imposed since 2025 on steel and aluminum have raised the cost of vehicle frames and components. Copper, essential for wiring and EV batteries, has spiked due to both tariffs and competing demand from AI data centers.
  • Technology: Memory chip prices have risen as the automotive industry competes with the AI sector for a limited supply of semiconductors.
  • Logistics: Transporting vehicles from factories to dealerships has become more expensive as diesel prices hovered near an all-time high of $6.35 per gallon in September.

Consumer resilience and the shift to hybrids

Despite these overhead pressures and high interest rates, demand for premium vehicles remains strong. The average new vehicle transaction price reached over $50,000 in September. This is evidenced by significant sales growth in the truck segment: Stellantis saw a 34% increase in U. S. pickup sales, while GM reported a 9% rise in light-duty truck sales over the past year.

However, the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) has stalled. Following the expiration of the $7,500 federal tax credit on September 30, 2025, national EV sales declined. This has led automakers to pivot toward hybrids, which saw a 27% increase in sales over the last year as drivers seek a middle ground amid high fuel prices.

Market realignments

The cooling of the domestic EV market has allowed Tesla to regain dominance, now accounting for nearly 52% of new EV sales in the U. S. Meanwhile, traditional Detroit automakers are "right-sizing" their EV capacity and returning to the development of internal combustion and hybrid engines to align with slower-than-expected consumer adoption.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Portuguese President To Meet Students In Moscow And St. Petersburg During His Visit To Russia
World
Portuguese President To Meet Students In Moscow And St. Petersburg During His Visit To Russia
Clown acrobat crushed to death during performance
World
Clown acrobat crushed to death during performance
Russia Offers Arab Nations Its Post-Attack Refinery Repair Protocols
Business
Russia Offers Arab Nations Its Post-Attack Refinery Repair Protocols
Popular
Analysis reveals missing pages and classified items in DOJ Epstein files release

Internal records show the DOJ transferred materials labeled as classified to the Deputy Attorney General, while gap analysis of Bates numbers indicates tens of thousands of pages, including financial records and email exchanges, were removed from the final release.

Analysis reveals missing pages and classified items in DOJ Epstein files release
Residential Cruise Odyssey Suspended by Fuel Costs, 203 Passengers Evicted in Cambodia
Residential Cruise Odyssey Suspended by Fuel Costs, 203 Passengers Evicted in Cambodia
Chile's Salmon Industry Shaken: One Feed Ingredient Prevented a Catastrophic Loss
Russian Aviation Export Pivot Hinges on Certification of Five Indigenous Airframes and Engines
Cabbage Texture and Handling: From Steaks to Kimchi Margarita Kicherova Mineral Shielding Lets Bacteria Survive Meteorite Re-Entry Alexander Shtorm Why the Evening Brush Is More Critical Than the Morning One Marina Lebedeva
Norway rejects FT's account of Putin call
Potatoes sprouting in apartment storage despite darkness
Judge Hellerstein's Death Will Not Invalidate Maduro Case Proceedings, Attorney Confirms
Judge Hellerstein's Death Will Not Invalidate Maduro Case Proceedings, Attorney Confirms
Last materials
Hacking Group Exposes Personal Data of 40,000 DHS Employees
GM and Ford Face $2 Billion Cost Headwinds From Tariffs and AI Chip Competition
NPR Analysis: 70 House Districts Are Competitive in 2026 Midterms
18th-Century Mason-Dixon Line Survey Map to Auction for Up to $1.2 Million
Former DEA Agent Alleges Leadership Allowed Fentanyl to Circulate in New Mexico for Larger Cases
Chicken and Mushroom Salad: Sautéed Mushrooms Create Cohesive Texture
Cabbage Texture and Handling: From Steaks to Kimchi
Marfa Salad: Turkey Thigh and Pickled Cucumber
All-Inclusive Confusion: Turkey's Hotel Industry Faces Overhaul for Booking Clarity
Oil spill forces temporary closure of all Ras Al Khaimah beaches
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.