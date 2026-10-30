NPR Analysis: 70 House Districts Are Competitive in 2026 Midterms

According to an NPR analysis of advertising expenditures in the final days of the 2026 midterm elections, 70 House districts are currently competitive, defined as areas where both the Democratic and Republican parties are investing at least six figures in final messaging efforts.

This financial commitment extends beyond traditional battleground states. The data shows significant spending in districts that voted for the Republican presidential candidate in 2024, including deep-red communities in Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. This indicates that the current electoral battle is focused less on preventing a potential shift in House control and more on determining the scale of that shift.

Institutional and Procedural Context

The current competitive landscape is shaped by recent redistricting decisions and the procedural aftermath of a Supreme Court ruling that altered the application of the Voting Rights Act. Following this legal change, state legislatures in multiple jurisdictions redrew congressional district boundaries. In states such as Ohio, North Carolina, Alabama, and Florida, Republicans adjusted district lines to consolidate conservative voters into seats previously held by Democrats. Conversely, in California, Democrats implemented similar boundary changes to affect districts held by Republicans and independents.

These redistricting actions have created specific procedural dynamics in the 2026 elections. For example, in Alabama's 2nd and Tennessee's 9th Districts, where Republican redistricting was intended to minimize Democratic voting power, substantial advertising dollars are being deployed by both parties. This suggests that the intended demographic advantage has not eliminated competitive pressure, prompting both campaigns to invest heavily in these specific jurisdictions.

Electoral Mechanics and Voter Behavior

The operational reality of these races is influenced by voter sentiment and incumbency patterns. A recent NPR/PBS News/Marist poll indicates that Democrats hold a 10-point advantage among registered voters and an 8-point advantage among likely voters on the generic congressional ballot. This shift correlates with economic concerns, including rising gas prices, tariffs, and geopolitical tensions involving Iran, which have become dominant issues for voters.

Additionally, a record number of congressional retirement announcements and a trend of incumbent defeats in primary elections have altered the field of candidates. In districts where the 2024 presidential election saw a mismatch between the winning presidential candidate and the losing House nominee-such as districts held by Reps. Adam Gray, Nellie Pou, and Marie Gluesenkamp-Perez-Republican ad reservations have been significantly reduced in recent weeks, according to AdImpact data. This reduction in spending reflects a strategic recalibration based on the current polling environment and the procedural changes made to the districts.

The most expensive competitive races include Michigan's 7th District, North Carolina's 1st District, Florida's 14th, 22nd, and 25th Districts, and New York's 17th District, each planning over $12 million in spending. While the Cook Political Report lists 220 seats as favored for Democrats and 17 as toss-ups, the sheer volume of cross-party investment in 70 districts highlights the complexity of the current electoral map, where party control in the House remains a matter of precise calculation rather than a foregone conclusion.