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Former DEA Agent Alleges Leadership Allowed Fentanyl to Circulate in New Mexico for Larger Cases

World » Americas

A former Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent has publicly alleged that the agency's leadership permitted a strategy that intentionally allowed fentanyl to circulate in New Mexico in order to cultivate larger criminal investigations. The whistleblower contends that this approach, which prioritized building comprehensive drug cases over immediate interdiction, has exacerbated the state's ongoing fentanyl crisis and placed local residents at heightened risk of overdose. According to the agent, his warnings regarding the public safety implications of this tactic were dismissed by DEA managers, who he describes as having failed to act on his concerns.

Syringe, drugs
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Accuruss, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Syringe, drugs

The alleged operational shift

The core of the whistleblower's claim centers on a specific operational methodology within the DEA's New Mexico operations. The agent argues that the agency adopted a "narcotics enforcement” strategy that involved allowing significant quantities of fentanyl to remain in distribution networks rather than seizing them immediately. The stated institutional goal of this tactic, as described by the whistleblower, was to trace the drug supply chains further upstream, thereby identifying and prosecuting major traffickers rather than merely stopping street-level sales. While the DEA routinely uses covert operations to infiltrate and dismantle trafficking organizations, the whistleblower asserts that the scale of permitted distribution in this context created a public health hazard that leadership ignored.

Institutional response and verification status

These allegations stem from individual testimony and represent a critique of agency discretion rather than a confirmed judicial finding or a formally documented policy reversal. The DEA has not issued a public statement specifically confirming or denying the existence of a directive to "let fentanyl reach the streets” as a standing practice in New Mexico. Standard DEA practice involves balancing immediate seizure with the development of long-term investigative leads, but the whistleblower characterizes this balance in New Mexico as a deliberate choice to prioritize case size over community safety. Without access to internal agency directives or court filings that explicitly outline this specific tactical decision as a binding rule, the situation remains a dispute over the application of existing enforcement discretion. The claim highlights a tension between two recognized law enforcement objectives: the disruption of organized crime networks and the immediate reduction of drug availability in local communities.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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