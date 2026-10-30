Integration Project fuses jazz and Carnatic music at Auckland concert amid racial tensions

Integration Project: Music for World Peace staged a concert at Auckland's Q Theatre that fused jazz, Carnatic, Māori and Chinese musical traditions, a performance that coincided with heightened public debate over racial tensions and anti-Indian sentiment in New Zealand. The event, led by music director Ben Fernandez, featured the Indo-jazz fusion band Arohana alongside Rā Charmian Trio, Duane Wichman-Evans, and Singaporean-Kiwi performer Amanda Grace Leo.

The concert explicitly combined instruments and styles across distinct cultural frameworks, including the mridangam and Carnatic violin playing alongside saxophone, bass guitar, drums, and piano. Fernandez stated that the ensemble incorporated elements of jazz, Indian classical music, Māori music, and Chinese music, with specific examples of cross-cultural instrumentation, such as the mridangam accompanying a Chinese song with piano.

Organizer Jacob Mannothra, founder of the Integration Project through Pangaea Music Festivals, cited growing social division and what he described as "fascist" community trends as primary drivers for the initiative. Mannothra, a South Indian agronomist and scientist who has lived in New Zealand for approximately 30 years, noted a perceived shift in the social atmosphere in Auckland compared to his previous residence in the Marlborough Sounds. He identified increased conversations about race and ethnicity among his peer group as a factor influencing his decision to establish the project.

The Integration Project plans to expand its activities beyond Auckland, with announced itineraries for performances in Sydney, Melbourne, and Los Angeles. Mannothra, who owns the ethnic newspaper Indian Newslink, emphasized the need for media to challenge rhetoric that divides communities along racial, religious, and cultural lines. London-based vocalist Aakash Binu, who participated in the concert, noted that the audience's engagement with Indian musical traditions inspired impromptu performance elements of Carnatic music, highlighting the evolution of musical traditions through cross-cultural exchange.

No legislative, regulatory, or administrative actions by New Zealand government agencies, Parliament, or public institutions are recorded in the available documentation regarding this specific cultural event or the cited social tensions. The material reflects civil society cultural programming and individual statements rather than formal policy proposals, procurement actions, or institutional accountability measures by state authorities.