Telecom towers now permitted activities without local council consent

From 8 October 2026, telecommunications towers meeting specific height and zoning criteria have been reclassified as permitted activities under the Resource Management Act, effectively bypassing the requirement for resource consent and public notification. This regulatory shift, administered by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), allows operators to construct infrastructure without a formal submissions process, placing the administrative burden of issuing certificates on local councils rather than adjudicating applications.

The institutional mechanism behind this change is a modification to the national environmental standards within the Act. Under the previous framework, the construction of such structures required a resource consent, which triggered a mandatory public notice and opportunity for submission. Now, if the structure fits within the defined "zone standards”-described by Albany Ward Councillor John Watson as "generous”-it is a permitted activity. Watson stated that this nationwide rule "effectively bypasses the need for a local council resource consent” and that councils are required to issue the certificate, leaving them "powerless to intervene” in the substantive approval of the project.

Administrative Impact and Institutional Limits

Auckland Council has documented the immediate procedural consequences of this shift. The council provided a list of 29 applications for cell towers lodged since 8 October, including multiple proposals for towers up to 20 metres in residential areas. Eleven of these projects are being pursued by Connexa, a Canadian-owned infrastructure company. Council records show these applications as "processed,” a status that reflects the new automated compliance rather than a contested planning decision. Watson noted that for these projects, "it's all but certain they will go ahead” because they fall under the permitted activity status.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, which oversees the regulatory settings for telecommunications infrastructure, clarified its role by stating it does not hold data on the total number of new towers constructed since the rule change. MBIE's responsibility is limited to maintaining the regulatory framework; it does not track individual project outcomes or local implementation rates. This division of institutional responsibility means that the scale of the expansion is not centrally monitored by the regulatory authority but is instead distributed across local council records and private company disclosures.

Procedural Stage and Corporate Positioning

Connexa, which sold Spark's cell sites to it last year, has positioned this regulatory environment as a necessity for network capacity. The company stated that while a permitted activity is not subject to formal public notification, the absence of statutory notification does not imply a lack of community engagement. Connexa acknowledged that the infrastructure is "noticeable within a residential environment” and stated that mobile infrastructure must be located within communities to provide effective coverage.

The company has scheduled the commencement of construction on two towers in Torbay for late November 2026. Its broader strategy includes plans for "hundreds of additional sites over the next eight years” to meet growing data demand. This corporate timeline operates within the legal certainty provided by the new permitted activity status, where the procedural stage has moved from discretionary consent to mandatory certificate issuance, provided the physical structure adheres to the national standards.

The institutional record establishes that the change is a matter of current law and regulatory standard, not a policy proposal or a discretionary council decision. The authority to build rests with the operator once the structure meets the defined parameters, and the local council's role is limited to verifying compliance and issuing the certificate. No mechanism for compensation or formal consultation is present in the current regulatory framework for these specific permitted activities.