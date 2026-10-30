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Police seize firearms and Pokémon cards in Glen Eden gang raid

World » Oceania » New Zealand

The New Zealand Police Gang Disruption Unit has executed a search warrant in Glen Eden, Auckland, resulting in the seizure of a loaded firearm, methamphetamine, $50,000 in cash, high-value vehicles, and a collection of Pokémon cards valued at over $30,000.

The operation was conducted by the Gang Disruption Unit with tactical support from the Armed Offenders Squad and the Specialist Search Group. The seizures occurred as part of an ongoing investigation targeting a patched member of the Head Hunters gang.

A 32-year-old male has been charged with firearm and drug offences. The legal proceedings have moved to the judicial stage, with the accused scheduled to appear in the Waitākere District Court.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
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