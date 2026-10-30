Te Pati Māori split reduces seat prospects as two former MPs contest under separate banners

The seven Māori electorates have become critical strategic battlegrounds in the 2026 election, where the distribution of electorate seats and the resulting overhangs may determine which parties are able to form the next government.

Current polling from Whakaata Māori indicates a fragmented landscape. Te Pati Māori (TPM) currently leads in four seats, Labour in two, and the Greens in one. However, these figures mask significant volatility caused by internal party fractures and shifting voter allegiances.

Fragmentation within Te Pati Māori

Te Pati Māori entered the term holding six of the seven Māori seats, but internal instability has led to a split in its representation. Two former MPs, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi (contesting Te Tai Tokerau) and Tākuta Ferris (contesting Te Tai Tonga), are now running as incumbents under different banners. This division has created a void in those specific electorates, where both the TPM candidates and the breakaway incumbents are currently polling poorly.

In response, Te Pati Māori has shifted its campaign strategy to focus primarily on the electorate vote, advising supporters to direct their party votes toward the Greens or Labour. This approach aims to maximize their seat count while acknowledging that some of their leading candidates from other parties may enter Parliament via the party list regardless of the electorate outcome.

Labour's Position and the "Māori Retrenchment"

The Labour Party is attempting to regain ground in seats such as Te Tai Tonga and Ikaroa-Rāwhiti, with candidates Mananui Ramsden and Cushla Tangaere-Manual employing a high-visibility community engagement strategy. However, political analysts suggest Labour is facing a "Māori retrenchment," where voters perceive the party under Chris Hipkins has deprioritized Māori aspirations and policy in favor of appealing to a broader "middle New Zealand" demographic.

This tension was highlighted in Tāmaki Makaurau, where candidate Kerrin Leoni resigned from Labour following a visit to a Mongrel Mob function. While Leoni remains on the ballot as an independent, her departure strengthens the position of TPM's Oriini Kaipara. Under current electoral law, if Leoni wins the seat, she would still be recorded as a Labour MP because ballot papers were printed prior to her party affiliation change.

The Volatility of Te Tai Tokerau

Te Tai Tokerau remains the most unpredictable electorate due to significant vote-splitting. While Green candidate Hūhana Lyndon leads in some polls, her likely entry via the party list may shift strategic voting. With 22 percent of voters undecided, the race has tightened between Labour's Willow-Jean Prime (18%), TPM's Aperahama Edwards (17%), and the Te Tai Tokerau Party's Mariameno Kapa-Kingi (12%).

In Hauraki-Waikato, TPM's Hana Maipi-Clarke maintains a strong lead with 45 percent of the candidate vote, suggesting that despite the party's internal turmoil, its institutional hold remains firm in certain regions.