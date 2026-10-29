At least 68 killed in Spain train crash, second major disaster in 2026

At least 68 people were killed on October 28 in a collision between two high-speed trains in the Toledo province of Spain, with dozens more passengers injured. Rescue teams continued to dismantle damaged carriages, leaving the possibility that the death toll could rise.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Railway tracks at sunset

The incident marks the second major railway disaster in Spain in 2026. The first occurred on January 18 near the city of Adamuz in Cordoba province, where 46 people died. Together, the two tragedies have claimed at least 114 lives over a nine-month period.

In the January crash, an Iryo high-speed train derailed and collided with an oncoming Alvia train. More than 120 people were injured. Investigators found signs of possible rail damage, though the definitive cause remains under investigation.

Preliminary data for the October incident points to a failure in the LZB automatic safety system. Following this malfunction, the control center of the state-owned rail infrastructure manager, Adif, authorized a Renfe train to continue moving, despite a stopped Iryo train ahead.

Transportation Minister Oscar Puentedre described the decision made by the controllers as an "inexplicable error." However, the investigation must still determine why the automation failed and how effectively the safety control system was operating. In the wake of the new tragedy, over a thousand people gathered outside the Ministry of Transport in Madrid, demanding the minister's resignation and punishment for those responsible. The demonstration ended in clashes with police.

While a single railway catastrophe may result from a tragic coincidence of circumstances, two large-scale accidents in such a short span raise questions about potential systemic issues.

Spain's railway network is considered one of the most developed in Europe. Yet technical equipment alone does not guarantee safety without proper infrastructure maintenance, staff training, and effective state oversight.

The protests are occurring against a backdrop of broader discontent with the government of Pedro Sanchez, with the housing crisis, high cost of living, migration issues, and the quality of public services remaining subjects of intense political debate.

Although the Madrid rally was organized primarily by right-wing groups, questions directed at transport leadership extend beyond party rivalry.

With 114 lives lost, society is entitled to demand explanations not only from drivers and controllers but also from the executives responsible for railway safety. The central question remains: what conclusions did authorities draw from the January disaster, and why did a new tragedy with dozens of casualties occur just nine months later?

Source: Pravda.Ru