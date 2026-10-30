EPPO Investigation Into Von der Leyen Remains Stalled Over Missing Pfizer Communications

The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) has yet to secure a personal interrogation of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen regarding the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer. The investigation centers on negotiations between von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla for a contract involving up to 1.8 billion doses, valued at approximately 35 billion euros.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by European Parliament, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Ursula von der Leyen

A central point of the inquiry is the disappearance of text messages exchanged between the two leaders during the pandemic. The European Commission stated it does not possess these messages, a position the EU Court ruled illegal in May 2024, noting that officials failed to provide a convincing explanation for the loss of the records.

In 2024, jurisdiction shifted from Belgian authorities to the EPPO, an independent body tasked with investigating crimes affecting the EU's financial interests. The probe examines potential corruption, conflicts of interest, interference in official duties, and the destruction of correspondence.

EPPO Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi stated that some politicians consider themselves "above the law" and ignore summons from investigators, though she did not explicitly name von der Leyen. While the European Commission maintains it is cooperating with the investigation, the Commission President has not provided personal testimony.

The investigation also scrutinizes the economic rationale of the procurement. Contracts were signed during an emergency when future needs were uncertain, eventually leaving European nations to manage surplus vaccine stocks. These administrative and legal disputes do not impact the clinical validity of the Pfizer vaccines, which underwent trials despite rare adverse reactions reported during mass rollout.

Five years after the agreements, the lack of transparency surrounding the multi-billion euro contract continues to challenge the institutional reputation of the European Union.