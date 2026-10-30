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Chile Sets 2050 Industrial Targets for Copper, Energy, and Forestry

World

Chile must activate 54 identified projects and explore new deposits to secure an additional 1.4 million tons of output to reach a copper production target of 9 million tons by 2050. This requirement stems from the physical aging of existing mines and declining ore grades, which are currently driving a general decline in sectoral production.

Quarry with mineral extraction
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Quarry with mineral extraction

The country's power generation mix, currently 65% renewable, is targeted to reach nearly 100% by 2050. This shift aims to replace fossil fuel and wood consumption in central-southern regions and establish the industrial capacity necessary for the production and export of hydrogen and its derivatives.

In the forestry sector, Chile plans to expand planting areas and construct two new pulp mills, pivoting wood use from paper production toward structural timber to replace steel and concrete. In aquaculture, where annual growth slowed from 16% in 2014 to 1.5%, SEDE-UAI projections suggest exports could reach $25 billion by 2050 through the introduction of new salmon breeding varieties.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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