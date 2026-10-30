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AI Bots Manipulated UK E-Cigarette Ban Consultations

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The UK Department of Health and Social Care identified 90,835 fraudulent responses-76% of all submissions-during its 2023 public consultations on the "smoke-free generation" strategy. According to an analysis published in the journal Tobacco Control, these responses were generated by AI bots to simulate public opposition to restricting disposable e-cigarettes.

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The coordinated campaign specifically targeted the sale of disposable vapes. While raw data suggested widespread opposition to restrictions, the removal of bot-generated entries revealed that 77% of genuine participants supported the limits. Researchers noted that the scale and singular focus of the activity mirror historical tactics used by tobacco companies to create an illusion of broad business support through mass mailings.

Despite the attempt to distort the consultation process, the Tobacco and Vapes Act took effect on April 29, 2026. The law prohibits the sale of tobacco products to anyone born on or after January 1, 2009, and imposes significant restrictions on disposable vapes.

The incident highlights a systemic vulnerability in how public health policy is shaped via online consultations. Experts warn that without robust data screening, government decisions risk being influenced by automated interference rather than actual public need, particularly in jurisdictions with fewer resources to detect synthetic engagement.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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