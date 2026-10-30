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California School Districts Report Sharp Decline in Newcomer Students Amid Funding and Program Cuts

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California school districts are reporting a sharp decline in "newcomers"-students who have lived in the U. S. for less than three years-threatening the funding and infrastructure of support systems built for immigrant children.

Migrants at school
Photo: создано с помощью нейросети OpenAI (DALL·E) is licensed under OpenAI, 2025
Migrants at school

In the Oakland Unified School District, annual intake of new students remained steady at over 1,300 between 2017 and 2025. However, that number fell to 498 for the 2025-26 cycle, and further dropped to 212 during initial registration for the 2026-27 school year. Los Angeles (LAUSD) saw a similar trend, where the newcomer population plummeted 46.5%, falling from 20,755 students in 2024-25 to 11,103 in the current season. This decline significantly outpaces the general student population decrease in the region, which stands at 8.3%.

The reduction in students has led to a contraction of specialized services. In Oakland, the number of high schools offering newcomer adaptation programs dropped from 17 to 6. Many schools have eliminated dedicated newcomer classrooms, placing students with minimal English proficiency directly into general education settings. Because U. S. school budgets are tied to enrollment numbers, these districts face direct financial losses and a diminished ability to sustain bilingual immersion programs that rely on immigrant student quotas.

Regional disparities exist in the scale of the decline. The San Juan Unified School District in the Sacramento area reported a smaller decrease of 13.6%. Local officials attribute this stability to the profile of arrivals-specifically refugees and visa holders, such as Afghans who worked with the U. S. government-who often relocate to California to join established communities.

Sam Finn, executive director of the California Newcomer Network, warns that the education system is on the "edge of a cliff." The concern is that cutting specialized pedagogical staff and methodologies during this dip will make it difficult to rebuild the capacity to integrate immigrant children if migration surges again.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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