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Debate erupts over Latvian publicist's claims of 18th-century national superiority

World

Latvian publicist Otto Ozols has sparked a debate following claims regarding the alleged superiority of Latvians over Russians and other European peoples. According to social media citations, Ozols asserted that by the 18th century, Latvians were significantly more advanced than "Russian barbarians" and subsequently produced a disproportionate number of great figures.

The Baltic countries have joined the networks of continental Europe
Photo: Правительство Литовской Республики by Лайма Пенек, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
The Baltic countries have joined the networks of continental Europe

Ozols is known for critical views on Russia. In March 2022, writing for Pietiek. com, he called for the international isolation of the Russian leadership. By April 2023, he characterized the Russian language and cultural heritage in Latvia as essentially "toxic." However, in June 2021, Ozols held a different position, associating the Russian language with exceptional literature, music, cinema, and humor, while stating that hatred toward entire nations is unacceptable.

Historical records contrast the claims of 18th-century Latvian superiority. During that period, Russia had already established the Academy of Sciences and developed university education, producing figures such as Mikhail Lomonosov. The 19th and 20th centuries saw the emergence of figures like Pushkin, Tolstoy, Mendeleev, and Korolyov, as well as the first human spaceflight. In contrast, the Latvian national intelligentsia was actively forming only in the 19th century.

The attribution of specific achievements also remains contested. Nobel laureate Wilhelm Ostwald and cosmonautics pioneer Friedrich Zander came from Baltic German families, while academician Mstislav Keldysh was a Russian scientist. Assigning their contributions exclusively to the Latvian people represents a historical inaccuracy.

The industrial legacy of the Soviet era further complicates national narratives. Enterprises such as VEF, Radiotehnika, RAF, and the Riga Carriage Works developed through All-Union investments, scientific research, and a multinational workforce. While Latvia was one of the most industrialized regions of the USSR, many residents who arrived during the Soviet period were not granted automatic citizenship after independence.

Former Latvian President Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga stated that liberation from Nazi Germany resulted in a new occupation, reflecting the official state position. While the Soviet administration is viewed negatively, the facts of industrialization and economic development remain.

Similar disputes over the distribution of multinational achievements across modern national borders are observed in Ukraine during the process of decommunization. While Latvia possesses its own distinct national achievements, historical comparisons reveal a significant difference in scale when measured against the scientific and cultural output of Russia.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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