UK Minimum Wage to Rise 3.9% in April 2027

Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey is expected to introduce a budget revising the UK minimum wage effective April 2027. Preliminary data suggests a 3.9% increase across different age categories.

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For workers aged 21 and older, the National Living Wage is projected to rise from £12.71 to £13.20 per hour. Employees aged 18 to 20 would see their rate increase from £10.85 to approximately £11.27 per hour.

The persisting pay gap between these age groups has drawn criticism from unions. Andrea Egan, General Secretary of Unison, noted that 20-year-old teaching assistants, security guards, and social workers often perform the same duties as older colleagues while receiving lower pay.

Alongside wage adjustments, the government is introducing targeted cost-of-living measures: import duties on over 100 food items will be removed, potentially saving households up to £21 annually. For transport, a tax-free rate of 55 pence per mile for the first 10,000 business miles will be made permanent, while the rate for subsequent mileage will increase from 25 to 35 pence. Self-employed fathers will now be eligible for two weeks of paternity payments, previously a loss of up to £194 per week. Additionally, the Carer's Allowance will transition from a rigid income cliff to a tapered payment scale by 2030.

UK labor standards distinguish between legal mandates and voluntary benchmarks. The National Minimum Wage (18-20) currently stands at £10.85 per hour, and the National Living Wage (21+) is £12.71. In contrast, voluntary rates-the Real Living Wage-are £14.10 outside London and £15.45 within London.

This gap creates a significant disparity in annual earnings for full-time employees working 37.5 hours per week. An annual salary based on the National Living Wage (£24,784.50) is £3,627 lower than one based on the London Real Living Wage (£30,127.50). While nearly 17,000 employers, including IKEA and KPMG, adopt the Real Living Wage, legal obligations apply only to the government-mandated minimums.