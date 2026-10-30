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Senegal shifts food security funding to domestic budget lines

World

Senegal is shifting toward financial sovereignty in its food security strategy, moving away from a reliance on foreign donors to fund programs aimed at combating malnutrition.

Mbaye Sene, Executive Secretary of the National Nutrition Development Council (CNDN), stated that external aid is decreasing, noting that dependency on international partners renders national policy in this sector fragile and unpredictable.

To ensure accountability, the government is implementing "budget tagging." This mechanism replaces generalized reporting with targeted transparency, allowing the state to monitor actual expenditures by ministries and reduce the loss of funds before they reach end consumers.

The new financial model relies on three primary pillars: mandatory budget lines for nutrition at the municipal level, increased direct allocations from ministries for public needs, and an expanded resource base for the CNDN.

The effort to combat micronutrient deficiencies will transition from a single-agency responsibility to an interdisciplinary approach, integrating health, social policy, and agriculture. This strategy, formulated in October 2026 in Accra, Ghana, will serve as the core of the national development plan for 2027-2029.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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