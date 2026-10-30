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EU Pesticide Rule Revisions Threaten $72M Guyana Rice Trade

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Brussels' proposed revisions to pesticide residue rules pose a direct threat to Guyana's rice exports to the European Union, potentially disrupting $72 million in annual trade, according to an assessment prepared by Bryant Christie Inc for the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA). The initiative risks affecting a broader $75 million in annual trade between the two parties, a significant exposure given that the EU market accounts for 42.7% of Guyana's agri-food export value over the 2022-2024 period. While the audit classifies Guyana's dependence on the EU as critical, the authors note that the figures may be inflated due to inconsistencies in customs reporting data from Caribbean partners.

Rice constitutes the core of this exposure, representing approximately 95% of the value across the 20 main commodity categories Guyana supplies to the EU. The average value of rice trade is estimated at $72.05 million, far outpacing other crops; for instance, palm kernel imports from Guyana account for only $2.85 million, or roughly 3% of the total. Sesame, coriander, and cumin are also identified as critically dependent on the EU market, though their volumes are negligible compared to rice. Sugar, coffee, tea, and vegetables fall into categories with lower degrees of dependence.

Mechanics of the standard change

The proposed changes are part of the "Omnibus X” package, designed to streamline food and feed safety requirements. The core of the new rule involves lowering Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) to the limit of quantification for substances that meet hazard criteria. The initiative also proposes abolishing import tolerances based on pesticide use in third countries or Codex standards and expanding assessment criteria to include environmental risks.

This marks a shift from current practice, which evaluates risks to consumer health based on actual exposure. The new approach would impose stricter limits even where current residue levels do not pose a direct threat. For Guyana, this could mean the removal of several active ingredients currently used in agriculture from the list of authorized substances.

Impacted substances and data constraints

Reports from Guyana's Ministry of Agriculture indicate that farmers receive recommendations to comply with European MRL norms. However, the assessment highlights that specific data on pesticide registrations and application methods within Guyana was unavailable. Consequently, the analysis relied on international Codex MRL standards as a baseline. Of the 63 active substances reviewed in this specific analysis, 45 have at least one established Codex limit. In a broader context, 63 of the 151 substances studied still have active EU limits above standard values. Experts emphasize that the study does not confirm the actual use of specific pesticides on Guyanese crops but rather identifies the vulnerability of trade flows should the new rules be implemented.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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