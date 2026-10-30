Catalonia Blocks 22.8 MW Wind Farm Citing Landscape Impact

The Government of Catalonia (Generalitat) has blocked the construction of a wind farm in the Pla de la Tallada area of the Baix Empordà region, citing "landscape considerations" as the sole reason for the refusal. The decision halts the installation of four wind turbines with a combined capacity of 22.8 MW.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Сергей Вьюгин is licensed under Все права защищены Wind power plants on green hills under the blue sky

The ruling follows a conclusion by the Girona Territorial Urban Planning Commission, which determined the project would have an unacceptable impact on the visual appearance of the Montgrí mountain range. This occurs despite the project meeting all other objective environmental criteria.

EolicCat, an association representing the wind energy sector, described the move as "arbitrary" and a sign of legal instability for renewable energy projects in the region. Association president Victor Cusí stated that the decision contradicts the Sectoral Territorial Plan for the Implementation of Renewable Energy Sources (Plater), which had previously designated these territories as suitable for development.

Under the approved Plater plan, Baix Empordà is slated for 568.7 MW of wind generation by 2050. The target for the province of Girona is 2,649 MW-of which 1,968.7 MW are allocated to Upper and Lower Empordà-as part of the broader Proencat 2050 plan to reach 23,136 MW across Catalonia.

Industry representatives pointed to a geographic imbalance in power distribution. While regions such as Terra Alta, Ribera d'Ebre, Conca de Barberà, and Segarra are already developed with wind farms and transmission lines supplying the region, the province of Girona currently has no functioning wind turbines.