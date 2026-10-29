Canary Islands Youth Can Afford Only 79% of Average Rent, Study Finds

Average monthly rent on the Canary Islands reached 1,224 euros in 2025, a figure that exceeds the monthly income of many young individuals living alone. According to the 2025 Emancipation Observatory report published by the Spanish Council for Youth Affairs, a young person would need to spend 126.5% of their salary to afford independent rental housing. This financial gap means that a single income is insufficient to cover the cost, forcing individuals to rely on family savings or other support mechanisms to bridge the difference.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tamara k, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Canary Islands

Manuel Jechías, a researcher on the report, notes that if a young resident chooses to buy property instead, approximately 85% of their salary would go toward the monthly mortgage payment. Additionally, the down payment required is equivalent to 5.5 years of full wages. These figures highlight a specific constraint: accessing owned housing requires not only a high current income but also significant accumulated capital, which most young professionals do not possess.

Shift toward shared living

As individual access to housing becomes economically unfeasible, the prevalence of shared living arrangements is increasing. Data from the study indicates that 46.6% of young renters on the Canary Islands share apartments with others, a share that has increased by 13.3 percentage points compared to 2024. Researchers link this trend to the divergence between rental prices and wage levels: average rents rose by 8% annually, while real incomes for young workers have increased by only 6% since 2008.

The level of emancipation, defined as leaving the parental home to live independently, among young people aged 16 to 29 on the Canary Islands is 15.4%, one of the lowest figures in the historical observation series. For comparison, the average rate for Spain in 2025 is 14.5%, which is the lowest since statistics began being recorded in 2006. The situation in the Canary Islands autonomous community mirrors the national trend, where limited housing access remains the primary barrier to young people's financial independence.

Employment and social vulnerability

Having a job no longer guarantees protection from poverty. The study finds that 25.6% of young working residents on the Canary Islands are at risk of poverty or social exclusion. Among those active in the labor market (employed or seeking work), the emancipation rate is 26.5%, whereas among inactive individuals, mostly students, it is only 3.8%.

Sara Viyodrè, president of the Spanish Council for Youth Affairs, points to the role of rent as a factor in impoverishment. The risk of poverty among young people rises from 25.9% to 43% after housing costs are paid. This demonstrates a direct link between housing expenses and the ability to meet basic needs. Without social benefits, including educational grants, rental assistance, and unemployment benefits, the poverty rate among emancipated youth on the Canary Islands would have risen from 25.8% to 39.7%.

Among those who already own housing, 28.2% purchased it without a mortgage, 13.1% bought it with a mortgage, and 24.2% received it for free, such as through inheritance or from relatives. This underscores that independent housing acquisition through market mechanisms remains an exception rather than the norm for most young residents of the region.

Eliana Parriña, president of the Canary Islands Youth Council, criticizes current support measures as "late and ineffective.” She demands housing policies from authorities that include specific budgets, timelines, and verifiable results, rather than temporary solutions that fail to resolve the structural contradiction between wages and housing costs.